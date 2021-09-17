Cleveland Indian Shane Bieber to Rehab Sunday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber is scheduled to make a rehab start with the Akron RubberDucks in Sunday's 2:05 p.m. Budweiser Fan Appreciation Day for the regular season finale against the Somerset Patriots at Canal Park.

The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner will make his second rehab start since being placed on the Injured List on June 14 with a right shoulder sub scapularis strain. In his first rehab start with Triple-A Columbus in Toledo on Tuesday, Bieber went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. The 2017-18 Akron RubberDuck is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts for Cleveland this season and was named to the 2021 American League All-Star team.

A fourth-round pick by Cleveland in 2016, Bieber made his last nine starts of 2017 with Akron, going 2-1 with a 2.32 ERA. He made his first five starts in 2018 for the RubberDucks, going 3-0 with a 1.16 ERA. In total across 14 Double-A starts, he was 5-1 with a 1.90 ERA, 79 strikeouts and only six walks in 85 1/3 innings.

Promoted from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on May 3, 2018, Bieber made his major league debut that May 31. He is 41-18 with a 3.31 ERA in 80 appearances - 78 starts - across four MLB seasons. The MVP of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field, Bieber has been Cleveland's Opening Day starter in 2020 and 2021.

