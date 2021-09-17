Ponies Fall to Fightins on Friday Night

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Rumble Ponies (47-58) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 4-1 on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. Reading has won two of the first three games in the series.

Reading (46-65) started the scoring in the third with a solo home run by Dalton Guthrie to left. Josh Stephen would hit an RBI single later in the frame to extend the advantage to 2-0. An RBI single from Fightins 2B Chris Cornelius in the fourth made it a 3-0 lead. The Ponies would get on the board with a two out RBI double from Luis Carpio in the fourth that scored Matt Winaker all the way from first.

It would remain 3-1 until Reading extended their lead in the ninth with an RBI single from Simon Muzziotti. The Ponies would load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, bringing Jake Mangum to the plate representing the game-winning run. Mangum popped out to first to end the game.

Kisena (0-2) took the loss allowing two earned runs over five. Binghamton's bullpen was strong again headlined by Willy Taveras and Joe Zanghi each pitching two scoreless frames. Reading's Brian Marconi earned his 15th save of the season and second of the series.

The Ponies and Fightins continue their series Saturday night with first pitch at 6:35 PM. The Binghamton Baseball Shrine Induction Ceremony will take place before the game.

POSTGAME NOTES: Carpio was 2-3 with an RBI and a walk...Mangum and Jose Mena each had multi-hit games.

