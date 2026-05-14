Seattle Storm vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 13, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







FIRST FRANCHISE WIN

The Toronto Tempo defeat the Seattle Storm 86-73 and get their first win of the regular szn!

Marina Mabrey: 26 PTS | 6 3PM | 4 REB | 4 STL | 3 AST Brittney Sykes: 18 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST Maria Conde: 16 PTS | 8 REB | 4 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

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