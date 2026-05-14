Seattle Storm vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 13, 2026
Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
FIRST FRANCHISE WIN
The Toronto Tempo defeat the Seattle Storm 86-73 and get their first win of the regular szn!
Marina Mabrey: 26 PTS | 6 3PM | 4 REB | 4 STL | 3 AST Brittney Sykes: 18 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST Maria Conde: 16 PTS | 8 REB | 4 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes at Toronto Tempo 5/13 - Seattle Storm
- WNBA and NBA Approve Sale of Connecticut Sun to Tilman J. Fertitta; Team to Relocate to Houston in 2027 - WNBA
- Preview: Sky to Take on 2-0 Valkyries in Second Game of Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Atlanta Dream Sign Amy Okonkwu to Developmental Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Minnesota Lynx Announce Partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water - Minnesota Lynx
- ESPN Networks Delivered Second Most-Watched WNBA Regular-Season Game Ever with Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever on May 9 - WNBA
- Lynx Hold on at Phoenix - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Suffer First Loss at Portland - New York Liberty
- Dream Starts the Season 2-0 with a Win in Dallas - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Tops Dallas on the Road - Atlanta Dream
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