Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2025

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx remain undefeated after defeating the Seattle Storm 82-77

Courtney Williams dropped 23 PTS to lead the Lynx, while Napheesa Collier went off for a 16-PT & 10 REB double-double!

