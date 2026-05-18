Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Fever defeat the Storm, 89-78, at home!

Caitlin Clark: 21 PTS | 10 AST | 7 REB Kelsey Mitchell: 17 PTS Sophie Cunningham: 17 PTS Myisha Hines-Allen: 8 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.