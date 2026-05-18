Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2026
Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Fever defeat the Storm, 89-78, at home!
Caitlin Clark: 21 PTS | 10 AST | 7 REB Kelsey Mitchell: 17 PTS Sophie Cunningham: 17 PTS Myisha Hines-Allen: 8 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CHI (5.17.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Sky Secure Win over Lynx 86-79, Finish Road Trip at 3-1 - Chicago Sky
- Fever Shore up Defense against Storm, Earn First Home Win - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Claim Victory over Seattle Storm - Indiana Fever
- Storm Put up a Fight at Indiana - Seattle Storm
- Sun Hit the Road Looking for First Win - Connecticut Sun
- Dream Falls Short in Home Opener - Atlanta Dream
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 84, Las Vegas Aces 85 - Atlanta Dream
- Preview: Sky Conclude Four-Game West Trip with Tilt against Lynx - Chicago Sky
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