Seattle Reign FC Falls in Utah

October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - In Sandy, Utah, the Reign fell 3-0 against the Royals. Defending from the first whistle, Seattle played with 10 players on the field from the 16th minute of the match, due to an early pair of yellow cards for midfielder Angharad James-Turner.

The match got off to a tough start for the Reign, as Utah found the back of the net in just the third minute of the match. After forcing a corner kick, the home side served the ball into the box and chaos ensued as it was loose in front of the goal line. Forward Cloé Lacasse got the final touch for Utah, sending it into the back of the net to take the lead early on.

As the match kicked off again, James-Turner was shown her first yellow card for a challenge near midfield. 12 minutes later, James-Turner was booked once again and sent off the field, leaving the Reign down a player for the rest of the match.

The Reign conceded a second goal in the 20th minute of the match. An initial goal scoring chance from forward Ally Sentnor was blocked, but only as far as Lacasse who made a run into the box and fired off a powerful shot to double Utah's lead.

Seattle continued to defend, finding an offensive chance in the 38th minute when forward Jordyn Huitema played a cross into the box, but Utah goalkeeper Mandy Haught was there to collect it. Before the half time whistle could sound, Utah found a third and final goal. Utah Midfielder Claudia Zornoza slotted a through ball to Lacasse, who once again tucked the ball into the back of the net.

After halftime, the Reign earned their only corner of the match after five minutes of action. As the corner kick was being taken, Huitema was shoved down in the 18-yard box by Utah defender Madison Pogarch. The referee initially awarded the Reign with a penalty kick, but after review, changed the call to a corner kick, as the ball had not yet entered the field of play as the foul was committed.

The ensuing corner kick resulted in Seattle's lone shot on target in the match, coming from the head of Huitema. Though the team got slightly higher up the field in the second half and managed two additional shots, it wasn't enough to overcome the three-goal deficit. The loss in Utah officially eliminates the Reign from playoff contention.

UP NEXT: Seattle Reign FC returns to Lumen Field for one final home match on Friday, October 18 against the Houston Dash. Kickoff for the Fan Appreciation Match presented by BECU is at 7:00 p.m. PT. Fans get tickets to the match HERE.

MATCH SUMMARY

2024 NWSL Regular Season

Seattle Reign FC 0-3 Utah Royals FC

Date/Time: Sunday, October 13, 2:00 p.m. PT

Location: America First Field in Sandy, Utah

Weather: 83, clear

Scoring Summary

SEA: None

UTA: Lacasse - 3', 20', 45+6'

Discipline

SEA: James-Turner (Caution - 4', Second Caution - 16'), Howell (Caution - 67')

UTA: Pogarch (Caution - 51'), Tanaka (Caution - 74')

Lineups

SEA: GK Dickey, D Holmes, D McClernon, D Bugg, D Glas, M Howell (Stanton 74'), M Athens (Ji 74'), M James-Turner, F Huitema (c) (Mondesir 74'), F Adames (King 65'), F Crnogorčević (Latsko 65')

Unused substitutes: GK Ivory, D Lester, D Barnes, M Mercado

Total Shots: 3 (Three tied with - 1)

Shots on Goal: 1 (Huitema - 1)

Fouls: 10 (Four tied with- 2)

Offsides: 3

Corner Kicks: 1

Saves: 5 (Dickey - 5)

UTA: GK Haught, D Del Fava (c), D Burns, D Riehl, D Pogarch, D Tejada, M Zornoza, M Tanaka (Tucker 79'), F Sentnor (Vasconcelos 90'), F Lacasse (Murison 90'), F Mozingo (Foederer 46')

Unused substitutes: GK Roque, M Nyberg, D O'Brien

Total Shots: 23 (Lacasse- 6)

Shots on Goal: 9 (Lacasse - 3)

Fouls: 12 (Tanaka - 4)

Offsides: 3

Corner Kicks: 7

Saves: 1 (Haught - 1)

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Assistant Referee 1: Bennett Savage

Assistant Referee 2: Chris Canales

4th Official: Iryna Petrunok

VAR: Elijio Arreguin

AVAR: Tom Felice

