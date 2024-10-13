Chicago Red Stars Clinch 2024 National Women's Soccer League Playoff Berth

October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars have advanced to the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs, the club announced today. The Red Stars' eighth playoff berth in club history was secured with the Washington Spirit's 4-1 victory over Racing Louisville FC.

Chicago now singlehandedly boasts the second-most playoff appearances (8) in NWSL history, participating in seven consecutive playoff tournaments between 2015 and 2022 and only bested for the record by Portland Thorns FC's nine playoff appearances. Chicago Red Stars head coach, Lorne Donaldson, is the 17th head coach in league history to reach playoffs in their first season at the helm of an NWSL team. Team captain, Alyssa Naeher, advances to playoffs for the sixth time in her career, all with the Red Stars. Despite a relatively young roster, twelve Red Stars, including Naeher, have previous playoff experience: Camryn Biegalski, Ava Cook, Chardonnay Curran, Sarah Griffith, Shea Groom, Natalia Kuikka, Tatumn Milazzo, Cari Roccaro, Sydney Schneider, Sam Staab and Mallory Swanson.

The Red Stars' final regular-season road trip takes the team to the nation's capital October 20 to faceoff with the Washington Spirit at 4:00 p.m. CT at Audi Field. Chicago then returns to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. CT, hosting the Kansas City Current to close out regular-season play. Tickets to the Red Stars' November 3 She Inspires Me match, presented by RUSH Hospital, can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

The 2024 NWSL Playoffs commence November 9, with the top four seeds, Kansas City Current, New Jersey/New York Gotham FC, Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit, hosting quarterfinal matches. Quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinal round November 16-17 before the 2024 NWSL Championship held November 23 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

