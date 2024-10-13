Utah Royals Throttle Seattle Reign 3-0

October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (7-14-3, 24pts, 10th NWSL) handle Seattle Reign FC (5-14-5, 20pts, 13th NWSL) 3-0 in a Sunday afternoon matinee at America First Field in front of 8,192 fans.

Drama unfolded early in a win-and-survive match between two squads who would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss this afternoon. Canadian winger Cloé Lacasse started the scoring early in the third minute on a second chance ball off a URFC corner. The early goal is the fastest goal scored this season for the Royals and ties five other third minute goals for the fastest in franchise history.

Seattle midfielder Angharad James-Turner received her first yellow moments later in the fourth minute. James-Turner received her second tactical yellow card in the 15th minute leaving the visitors down to ten for the remaining 75 minutes of play.

Lacasse made work of a short-sided Seattle, scoring her second in the 20th minute for her third goal in the blue-and-gold. Closing out the first half of action Lacasse added another goal to her tally in the 45+6th minute for an historic hat-trick.

The first half hat-trick from Lacasse is the first hat-trick in URFC history, and first of the 2024 NWSL season. This is the second first half hat-trick of all-time adding to Crystal Dunn's performance against Houston on August 1, 2015 with the Spirit.

Up 3-0 entering the second half URFC rode out the lead to a dominant victory maintaining the possession advantage and moving the ball with ease. Goalkeeper Mandy Haught easily fielded the solo shot on target from the visitors in the 54th minute for a no sweat clean sheet, her fourth of the season.

At the final whistle the Royals held the advantage in possession (64/36), shots (23/3), shots on goal (9/1), total passes (524/292), and passing accuracy (85/72) imposing its will on a short-handed Seattle Reign.

Utah Royals ride a three game win streak into its next match at Angel City FC next Sunday. URFC then returns home to host NJ/NY Gotham FC for the NWSL regular season finale on November 1st. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT at America first Field. Tickets are available at rsl.com/utahroyals.

UTA 3 : 0 SEA

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Unassisted) 3': Claudia Zornoza sent an inswinging corner to the far post finding captain Kate Del Fava. Saving the first attempt Claudia Dickey scrambled to get back in position meanwhile Cloé Lacasse pounced on the second ball opportunity tapping in her first of the afternoon.

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Unassisted) 20': After Madison Pogarch sent a ball to the top of the box attempting to find Mina Tanka, a Seattle header deflected the intended pass leading to a scramble breaking loose attempting to control possession. Cloé Lacasse emerged on the ball off the left wing and buried her shot to the near post finding the bottom corner.

UTA: Cloé Lacasse (Claudia Zornoza) 45+6': Building off a Seattle turnover Claudia Zornoza received the ball and turned towards the attacking third. Drawing pressure from Seattle Zornoza slotted a ball through the lines to Cloé Lacasse who took a touch to control before firing towards the near post. Claudia Dickey got her hands on the ball deflecting it into the post and into the net.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava ©, Zoe Burns; Ana Tejada, Claudia Zornoza, Ally Sentnor (Michele Vasconcelos 90'); Cloé Lacasse (Shae Murison 90'), Mina Tanaka (Cameron Tucker 79'), Brecken Mozingo (Dana Foederer 46')

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Agnes Nyberg, Darielle O'Brien

Seattle Reign FC (4-3-3): Claudia Dickey; Shae Holmes, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Hanna Glas; Jaelin Howell (Nikki Stanton 74'), Olivia Athens (Ji So Yun 74'), Angharad James-Turner; Jordyn Huitema © (Nerilia Mondesir 74'), Emeri Adames (Tziarra King 65'), Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Veronica Latsko 65')

Subs not used: Laurel Ivory, Lu Barnes, Julia Lester, Maddie Mercado

Stats Summary: UTA / SEA

Possession: 64 / 36

Shots: 23 / 3

Shots on Goal: 9 / 1

Corner Kicks: 7 / 1

Fouls: 12 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SEA: Yellow Card (Angharad James-Turner 4')

SEA: Yellow Card (Angharad James-Turner 16')

SEA: Red Card (Angharad James-Turner 16')

UTA: Yellow Card (Madison Pogarch 51')

SEA: Yellow Card (Jaelin Howell 67')

UTA: Yellow Card (Mina Tanaka 74')

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.