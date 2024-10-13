Reign FC Travels to Utah to Take on the Royals Sunday Afternoon

October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC travels to Sandy, Utah for the first time this season to take on Utah Royals FC this afternoon. The teams have previously met once in the regular season, battling to a 1-1 draw. The teams also went head-to-head during the Summer Cup and the Reign came out on top, defeating Utah 2-1.

Utah is one point ahead of the Reign in the NWSL standings with 21 points on the season. They are on a two-game win streak, most recently defeating Portland Thorns FC, 2-1, at Providence Park.

The Reign are currently coming off a 1-0 loss to Angel City FC. The team conceded to the visitors in the 34th minute of the match and were unable to find an equalizer. This is a must-win match for the Reign, as a loss or draw sees the team eliminated from 2024 playoff contention.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: ESPN 2, ESPN DEPORTES, ESPN+

