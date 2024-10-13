Kansas City Current Secure Home Playoff Match, Chawinga Makes History in 1-0 Win Against Bay FC

October 13, 2024

Kansas City Current News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Kansas City Current (14-3-7, 49pts., 3rd place) capped a historic Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Bay FC (9-14-1, 28pts., 8th place) Saturday night in San Jose. Just before the match kicked off, the Current secured a top four finish on the final NWSL table and the club's first-ever home playoff match at CPKC Stadium. Then, in the 35th minute, forward Temwa Chawinga made NWSL history with her 19th goal of the 2024 NWSL regular season. The goal placed Chawinga alone atop the NWSL record book for regular season scoring and marked the lone goal of the contest as Kansas City capped its first-ever visit to the Bay Area with a victory.

Kansas City was again solid defensively, recording its second consecutive shutout and fifth shutout in the club's last six matches. Goalkeeper Almuth Schult earned her fifth shutout in only her seventh match with the Current Saturday night, and the victory secured a regular season sweep over Bay FC.

"The one thing that makes this team more cohesive towards the end of the season is the fact that we are in the playoffs," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "At this point, everyone is focused on one thing, winning the next game. But also, now that we know we're hosting the first playoff game, [we're focused] on winning the first game in the playoffs as well. When there is a target, when there is a goal ahead, when there is a purpose behind what we're doing, it's a little bit easier for the team to bond and get more cohesive."

The hosts recorded the first quality chance of the match from a set piece in the fifth minute. Defender Emily Menges rose up to head a ball on frame, and the ball seemed destined for the back of the net as the Current goal was vacated. However, defender Kayla Sharples smartly read the opportunity, darting back towards the goal line and clearing the effort off the line to keep the match scoreless.

The Current eventually began to grow into the match from there, and midfielder Debinha rolled a shot just wide of Bay FC goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland in the 21st minute for the Current's first scoring opportunity of the match. Three minutes later, forward Michelle Cooper drove the ball down Bay FC's endline and fired a cross across goal, and her feed ultimately trickled wide of goal after striking a Bay FC defender. On the ensuing corner kick, midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta fired a long-range shot high after a well-worked set piece routine.

In the 25th minute, Schult made a crucial one-on-one save on Bay FC forward Penelope Hocking. The veteran forward drove ahead for a breakaway after forcing a Current turnover, but Schult made a kick save to stifle the scoring chance.

Kansas City continued to test the Bay FC defense as the first half progressed. LaBonta forced another save from Rowland in the 29th minute and, six minutes later, history occurred.

Chawinga gave the Current the lead for good with a moment of brilliance, intercepting a throw-in in the attacking third and taking two touches forward, then despite being pulled by her jersey she fired a shot from outside Bay FC's penalty box that a diving Rowland could not keep out of the back of her net. The goal put Chawinga in sole possession of first place on the NWSL's all-time regular season scoring leaderboard, passing Sam Kerr's 2019 total of 18 goals.

The goal also marked Kansas City's 50th goal of the 2024 NWSL regular season. The Current are four goals away from equaling the 2019 North Carolina Courage's league record of 54 goals. Kansas City is just the fourth team in NWSL history to reach the 50-goal mark.

Kansas City's one-goal lead held as the halftime whistle blew. The Current continued to stifle Bay FC in the second half, holding the hosts without a shot for a half-hour stretch in the second stanza, as Kansas City saw out the one-goal victory. Bay FC's last registered shot of the match came in the 56th minute, even as the hosts pushed for an equalizer in the late stages of the match. Chawinga's goal ultimately proved decisive as the Current earned a 1-0 victory in its first-ever visit to Bay FC.

Thanks to the North Carolina Courage and Angel City FC drawing earlier Saturday, the Current formally secured a top four finish on the final NWSL table before this match kicked off, however tonight's result also would have accomplished the same goal. Kansas City will play its first-ever home playoff match in the 2024 NWSL Postseason, presented by Google Pixel, which will also mark the first-ever postseason match held at CPKC Stadium.

Playoff tickets will go on sale to Season Ticket Members this coming week. Season Ticket Members and Current Club will receive email communication for their on-sale windows. Fans are encouraged to join Current Club for their best chance to secure playoff tickets at CPKC Stadium.

The Current return home next weekend for the club's final home match of the 2024 NWSL Regular Season next Saturday, Oct. 19 against the San Diego Wave. The match kicks off at 12 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS and Paramount+. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the action on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English, Portuguese or Spanish.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Bay FC vs. Kansas City Current

Date: October 12, 2024

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Kickoff: 9:05 p.m. CT/7:05 p.m. PT

Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 12,974

Discipline

34' Bay FC - Hocking (Yellow)

36' Bay FC - Oshoala (Yellow)

41' Kansas City - Mace (Yellow)

90+4' Kansas City - DiBernardo (Yellow)

90+5' Kansas City - Wheeler (Yellow)

Scoring

35' Kansas City - Chawinga

Scoring Summary

Goals

1

2

F

Bay FC

0

0

0

Kansas City

1

0

1

Bay FC Lineup: Rowland, Dydasco, Menges ©, Dahlkemper, Malonson, Pickett, Bailey (87' Conti), Castellanos (71' King), Hocking, Oshoala, Hill

Unused Substitutes: Beattie, Doms, Princess, Shepherd, Brewster, Paulson, Silkowitz

Kansas City Current Lineup: Schult, Wheeler, Sharples, Cook, Mace (79' Rodriguez), LaBonta ©, Hutton (70' DiBernardo), Debinha (87' Feist), Chawinga, Prince (87' Magaia), Cooper (79' Ball)

Unused Substitutes: Franch, Scott, Ballisager, Jereko

