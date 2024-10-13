Washington Tops Racing Louisville in D.C.

October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Imagn) Racing Louisville FC Players surround Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch

Racing Louisville FC dropped a 4-1 decision to the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Sunday evening, but its playoff hopes remained alive thanks to results elsewhere in the National Women's Soccer League.

Emma Sears set a new club mark for goals from a rookie, scoring her fifth of the season in clawing one score back for the visitors, but Washington's potent attack proved too much for the Louisvillians.

Racing (6-11-7, 25 points) is still just three points back of eighth-place Bay FC, which holds the final position in the playoff picture, with two matches left in the regular season campaign. That makes Saturday's home finale against the seventh-place Portland Thorns that much more important.

"I think we need to move past this game as quickly as possible," said Racing head coach Bev Yanez, "and take advantage of the last two games of the season that we fully believe could put ourselves in a good position. This has nothing to do with what the team was looking to do on the night. I thought there were some very good moments from the group. ... Football is football - it's a matter of who makes the least amount of mistakes, and we unfortunately were punished for ours tonight."

Washington (16-6-2, 50 points) put immediate pressure on Racing from the opening whistle, spending much of the opening half-hour in Louisville's half of the field. The Spirit broke through in the 36th minute, when Makenna Morris scored after intercepting Racing goalkeeper Katie Lund's pass inside Louisville's penalty area. Morris added a second seven minutes later.

Spirit forward Ashley Hatch converted a penalty in the 56th minute to put the game out of reach.

Racing did grow into the game on two occasions, first digging its way out of Washington's pressure through the first 25 minutes or so, and then again after the Hatch penalty. Sears socred in the 72nd minute when Ary Borges connected with Sears on a well-timed pass out wide. The Ohio native seized the chance, smashing home her fifth goal of the season past goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, narrowing the deficit to two.

"I knew in that moment, when I was in that spot and Ary was about to play me that ball, that I knew exactly where I was going to shoot the ball," said Sears. "That's kind of my shot - low back post, and so I saw the opportunity and took it."

As stoppage time began, Kayla Fischer came close to scoring Louisville's second goal, but Kingsbury made a crucial goal-line stop.

Lena Silano scored Washington's fourth goal just before the final whistle.

For Racing, the postgame message was simple: onto the next. The club still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in its young history. The hill did get a bit steeper after Sunday's result.

"I think our destiny is in our hands," said defender Arin Wright. "We could have changed a little bit tonight with a win, but we're still in it, we're still in a playoff push. I think if we can get as many butts in the stands and we can bring the energy from our fans to us, it can be the extra push that we need."

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC at Washington Spirit

Date: October 13, 2024

Venue: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

Weather: 79 degrees, sunny

Scoring

Racing Louisville (0, 1, 1)

Washington Spirit (2, 2, 4)

Goals

Racing Louisville

72' Emma Sears (Ary Borges)

Washington Spirit

36' Makenna Morris

43' Makenna Morris (Rosemonde Kouassi)

56' Ashley Hatch (penalty)

90'+7 Lena Silano

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC (4-4-2): 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 5 - Ellie Jean, 20 - Abby Erceg (c), 3 - Arin Wright; 8 - Ary Borges (90'+1 21 - Parker Goins), 14 - Marisa DiGrande (46' 7 - Savannah DeMelo), 16 - Janine Beckie (87' 17 - Maddie Pokorny), 26 - Taylor Flint; 9 - Kayla Fischer, 88 - Bethany Balcer (60' 13 - Emma Sears)

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer (GK); 10 - Linda Motlhalo, 11 - Courtney Petersen, 15 - Ángela Barón, 23 - Elexa Bahr

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Washington Spirit (4-3-3): 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury (c); 26 - Paige Metayer (75' 6 - Kate Wiesner), 9 - Tara McKeown, 24 - Esme Morgan (67' 5 - Annaïg Butel), 14 - Gabrielle Carle; 22 - Heather Stainbrook, 17 - Hal Hershfelt, 16 - Courtney Brown (67' 2 - Trinity Rodman); 8 - Makenna Morris (87' 4 - Lena Silano), 33 - Ashley Hatch, 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (75' 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe)

Subs not used: 28 - Nicole Barnhart; 3 - Casey Krueger, 32 - Jenna Butler, 39 - Chloe Ricketts

Head Coach: Jonatan Giráldez

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville / Washington Spirit

Shots: 10 / 20

Shots on Goal: 5 / 6

Expected goals: 1.08 / 3.38

Possession: 48.6% / 51.4%

Fouls: 8 / 7

Offside: 2 / 1

Corners: 4 / 5

Discipline

Washington Spirit

42' Rosemonde Kouassi (yellow)

Match referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistant referees: Jeremy Smith, Seun Yinka-Kehinde

Fourth official: Muhammad Hassan

Video Assistant Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant VAR: Elton Garcia

