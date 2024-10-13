Bay FC Falls 1-0 to Kansas City Current at PayPal Park

October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC fell 1-0 to the Kansas City Current on Saturday night at PayPal Park. Temwa Chawinga scored the lone goal in the match for Current in the 35th minute to secure the win. Bay FC have two matches remaining in the regular season. Bay FC will play host to the North Carolina Courage in their regular-season home finale on Oct. 19 before concluding their inaugural campaign on the road against the Houston Dash on Nov. 2.

Playoff Picture

Bay FC will finish Week 23 of the NWSL regular season in either eighth or ninth place in the NWSL standings, pending the results of Sunday's match between Racing Louisville FC and the Washington Spirit. If Racing loses or draws on the road against the Spirit, Bay FC will remain in eighth place. A Louisville win against the Spirit would see Bay FC and Louisville finish the weekend both tied on 28 points. With the first tiebreaker being goal differential, Racing would move to eighth and Bay FC would drop to the ninth spot in the standings with two matches left on the regular season schedule.

Goal-Scoring Plays

KCC - Temwa Chawinga (35th minute): Temwa Chawinga created a turnover in the Bay FC half of the field, winning the ball 30 yards from goal. Chawinga dribbled to the top of the box and unleashed a powerful strike from distance inside the left post.

Notes:

Entering Week 23, Bay FC had been shut out only four times. Tonight's match marked just the fifth time they have been shut out. Only five teams (Orlando, Kansas City, Washington, Chicago, Gotham FC) have been shut out fewer times this season. Defensively, Bay FC have conceded multiple goals just once in their last seven matches. Bay FC have not allowed multiple goals in each of their last three home matches. Penelope Hocking earned her second start of the campaign. It marked her first start in a home match for the club. Deyna Castellanos made her 12th start of the season. It was her first start since Aug. 23 on the road against Utah Royals FC. Caprice Dydasco started her 150th career NWSL match. She is the 18th player to reach this milestone in NWSL history.

Next Match

Bay FC will play their final home match of the 2024 season, squaring off against the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, Oct. 19, at PayPal Park; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) on ION.

Video Highlights

Highlights of the match can be downloaded.

Postgame Sound

Please find a link to download postgame sound.

Bay FC (9-14-1, 28pts) vs. Kansas City Current (14-3-7, 49pts) - NWSL Regular Season

Oct. 12, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Kansas City Current 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

KCC: Chawinga, 35

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: Hocking (caution), 34

BAY: Oshoala (caution), 36

KCC: Mace (caution), 41

KCC: DiBernardo (caution) 90+3

KCC: Wheeler (caution) 90+5

Lineups

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson, D Dahlkemper, D Menges ©, D Dydasco, M Pickett, M Bailey (Conti, 88), M Castellanos (King, 71), F Hocking, F Oshoala, F Hill

Substitutes Not Used: GK Silkowitz, D Brewster, D Beattie, M Doms, M Shepherd, M Paulson, F Princess

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Seven players tied, 1); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Three players tied, 1); FOULS: 7 (Hocking, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3

KCC: GK Schult, D Mace (D Rodriguez, 79), D Cook, D Sharples, D Wheeler, M LaBonta ©, M De Olivera (Feist, 87), M Hutton (DiBernardo, 71), F Cooper (Ball, 79), F Chawinga, F Prince (Magaia, 88)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Franch, D Ballisager, M Scott, M Jereko

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Prince, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL:4 (Prince, 2); FOULS: 9 (Three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

Referee: Danielle Chesky

Assistant Referees: Ricardo Fierro, Cameron Siler

Fourth Official: Jamie Padilla

Weather: Partly cloudy, 72 degrees

Attendance: 12,974

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

