Courage Draw Angel City, 1-1

October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage got a last-ditch leveler from super-sub Olivia Wingate to earn a 1-1 draw against Angel City FC Saturday night in front of 7,037 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park. North Carolina improves to 39 points on a 12-3-9 record, but was officially eliminated from top four contention and will play an NWSL Quarterfinal on the road, clinching the five-seed. 

It was a tale of two halves on Saturday, with the Courage dominating the first 45 minutes. The Courage had seven of eight shots in the half and the only two on frame while holding 60% of possession, but couldn't punch ahead before the halftime whistle. Angel City, fighting for their post-season lives, came out swinging in the second half with four of the five shots on target as the teams each put up six total shots with much more even possession. 

Casey Murphy was again sensational in goal for much of the second half, stopping three shots and making great reads off her line to frustrate the Angel City attack. The visitors were seemingly rewarded for their persistence, though, when substitute Christen Press weaved through the defense in the seventh minute of added time and buried a far-corner strike to break the scoreless draw. 

The Courage kept pushing and, with the raucous crowd behind them, got the equalizer with their last gasp. Denise O'Sullivan played a brilliant chip out wide, sending Wingate in behind where she could use her speed to break away from the back line and was clinical with her finish to elate the crowd and keep the home unbeaten streak alive.

North Carolina extended the club-record home unbeaten streak to 21 matches, dating back to April of 2023. They will aim to tie the NWSL record, set by Seattle in 2014-15, in their home finale against Washington on November 2. Washington was the last team to beat North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Match Notes:

North Carolina Courage have won 11 points from losing positions in the NWSL this season, only Kansas City Current (12) and Washington Spirit (13) have recovered more.

North Carolina Courage have scored 10 goals via substitutes in the NWSL this season, more than any other team.

Denise O'Sullivan notched her third assist of the season on the equalizer.

Up Next: The Courage hit the road for the final time in the 2024 NWSL regular season, traveling to Bay FC on Saturday, October 19, at 10 p.m. ET. The match will air on ION.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch, Malia Berkely, Ryan Williams; Narumi Miura (Riley Jackson - 89'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Ashley Sanchez (Olivia Wingate - 89'); Aline Gomes (Cortnee Vine - 46'), Tyler Lussi (Kerolin Nicoli - 63'), Manaka Matsukubo

Subs Not Used: Hensley Hancuff, Meredith Speck, Victoria Pickett, Bianca St-Georges, Dani Weatherholt

ACFC (5-2-3): Didi Haracic; M.A. Vignola (Jasmyne Spencer - 46'), Sarah Gordon ©, Madison Curry (Christen Press - 66'), Megan Reid, Gisele Thompson; Megan Dougherty-Howard (Elizabeth Eddy -86)', Katie Zelem; Alyssa Thompson, Messiah Bright (Sydney Leroux - 66'), Claire Emslie (Raquel Rodriguez - 77') 

Subs Not Used: Angelina Anderson, Lily Nabet, Katie Johnson, Hannah Stambaugh

Score:

NCC: 1

ACFC: 1

Goals: 

NCC: O. Wingate - 90+10' (O'Sullivan)

ACFC: C.Press - 90+7' (Zelem)

Cautions: 

NCC: -

ACFC: M. Curry - 33'; S. Leroux - 90+2' 

Ejections:

NCC: - 

ACFC: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 7,037

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.