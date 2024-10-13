San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-0 to Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium
October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (5-12-7, 22 points) fell to the Houston Dash (5-14-5, 20 points) 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night.
Houston opened the scoring with a goal that was a penalty kick awarded to the Dash after Video Assistant Review. The referee determined that San Diego defender Naomi Girma fouled Houston's Yuki Nagasato in the box, pointing to the spot. Bárbara Olivieri converted the penalty in the 30th minute.
The Dash doubled their lead in the 72nd minute after an errant play at midfield was caused by Olivieri. The midfielder immediately went on the attack and found a wide-open Ramona Bachmann on the back post, scoring the final goal of the match.
Next on the schedule: San Diego returns to Concacaf group stage play to host Club América this Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets start at just $7 and are available here. The Wave then head on the road for a regular season match on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. PT against KC Current.
Notes:
San Diego controlled 68% of the possession and outshot the Dash 15-5 throughout the match.
Midfielder Savannah McCaskill earned her first start since Aug. 1 as she returned from a lower leg injury.
Forward Kyra Carusa made her first appearance for the first time since June 22 as the San Diego native returned from injury.
Defender Kennedy Wesley (lower leg) and midfielders Kimmi Ascanio (int'l duty) and Melanie Barcenas (int'l duty) were unavailable for selection tonight.
Box Score:
San Diego Wave FC 0:2 Houston Dash
Scoring Summary:
HOU - Olivieri (Penalty Kick) 30'
HOU - Bachman (2) (Olivieri, 2) 72'
Misconduct Summary:
SD - Girma (Caution) 29'
HOU - Nagasato (Caution) 45+7'
SD - Shaw (Caution) 79'
HOU - Campbell (Caution) 87'
San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Girma (Westphal 82'), D Lundkvist, D McNabb, D Torpey (Morroni 59'), M van Egmond, M Doniak (Carusa 70'), M McCaskill (Cascarino 60'), M Sánchez, F Shaw (Colaprico 82'), F Jones
Subs not used: GK Beall, GK Messner, D Westphal, F Bennett, F Ali
Houston Dash: GK Campbell ©, D Chapman, D Lima, D Nielsen, D Harris, M Schmidt, M Olivieri (West 73'), M Puntigam, M Gareis (Alozie 73'), F Nagasato (Ordóñez 89'), F Briede (Bachman 65')
Subs not used: GK Hinz, GK McKinney, D Ayson, F Patterson
Stats Summary: SD / HOU
Shots: 15 / 5
Shots on Target: 3 / 4
Corners: 13 / 1
Fouls: 16 / 14
Offsides: 3 / 1
Saves: 2 / 3
Possession: 68% / 32%
Images from this story
|
San Diego Wave FC forward María Sánchez vs. the Houston Dash
