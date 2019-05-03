Sea Dogs Game Notes May 3rd vs. Binghamton (DH)

May 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1

Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 3.60)

Binghamton: RHP Harold Gonzalez (2-0, 2.03)

Game 2

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (0-0, 1.64)

Binghamton: RHP Ryder Ryan (0-0, 3.60)

NEWS AND NOTES

TWO FOR THE PRICE OF ONE: The Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play a doubleheader on Friday afternoon at Hadlock Field...This afternoon's second game is a make-up from the April 7-10 series...Right-hander Tanner Houck is seeking his fourth consecutive win...Binghamton righty Harol Gonzalez on April 27th at Binghamton...In game two, Lefty Daniel McGrath and RHP Ryder Ryan face-off.

PEDROIA DEBUTS: Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-3 in Portland's 10-1 loss in the series opener on Thursday night...Pedroia batted second, played second base, and played five innings...Binghamton's Kevin Kaczmarski led the way with 5 RBI, slamming a three-run homer off losing pitcher Denyi Reyes (0-4) in the second...Jerry Downs knocked in the lone run for Portland...Anthony Kay (W, 2-2) worked 5.1 innings on two hits and no runs to earn the win.

