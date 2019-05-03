Taylor Homers in Sens 9-3 Loss to Trenton

The Sens fell to Trenton 9-3 in a rain shortened six-inning game Friday night at FNB Field. The teams played the game in a steady light rain before the rain picked up to cause the game to be called. Drew Ward had two hits while Chuck Taylor homered, his fifth on the season. Harrisburg had a 2-1 lead into the third inning, but Trenton plated three in the fourth and three in the sixth. The Sens fall to 22-6 with the loss while Trenton improves to 16-9 with the win.

Turning Point

With the score 3-2 Trenton in the fourth inning, the Thunder had two on and two outs when they plated three runs on a single by Ben Ruta driving in one run followed by a two-run single by Chris Gittens making the score 6-2 Trenton.

On Capitol Hill

Wil Crowe started and was roughed up for five earned runs. He allowed four straight hits in the third, producing two runs, then another three runs in the fourth. Logan Ondrusek made his Senators debut going two innings and allowing three runs on three runs. It was a tough go for all the pitchers in the wet weather.

With the Gavel

Chuck Taylor homered in the sixth inning, his fifth on the season. Drew Ward had two hits and scored a run. Tres Barrera and Tyler Goeddel each doubled in the second inning. Rhett Wiseman singled in the sixth extending his hit streak to six games.

Filibusters

The loss was the first for the Senators in a night game.

Even with the loss, the 23-5 record is the best record after 28 games in modern franchise history.

Harrisburg has dropped two out of three games for the first time this season.

RHP Logan Ondrusek was added to the Senators roster Friday.

On Deck

The Senators and Trenton Thunder play game three of their four-game series Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. The Sens send RH Jackson Tetreault to the hill opposed by RH Rony Garcia for Trenton. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:47 p.m.

