Erie SeaWolves vs. Bowie Baysox - Game Notes

May 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (11-12, 3RD WEST, 9.0 GB 1st Half) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (7-20, 6TH WEST, 15.0 GB 1st Half)

---

RHP ANTHONY CASTRO (0-0, 5.56) vs. LHP Alex Wells (1-0, 1.54) FRIDAY, MAY 3 *6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #24 * HOME GAME #14 * NIGHT GAME #16

---

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to bounce back from their first shutout loss of 2019. The offense left nine runners on base and failed to score more than four runs for the ninth straight game. They will turn to Anthony Castro who is making a second consecutive spot start, in the place of Logan Shore. Castro has made 90 career starts (100 games) and owns a 3.33 ERA, now in his seventh MiLB season. His last start came on April 27 at Trenton, taking a no-decision after allowing one run in 3.0 innings of work, with four strikeouts. The Baysox will send Alex Wells to the hill, coming off a quality start on April 27 versus the Akron RubberDucks. The 2018 Futures Game selection tossed 7.0 innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and one walk. So far in two starts, opponents have hit just .171 against the left-hander. Hails from Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia and signed as a free agent with Baltimore in 2015. Has a twin brother, Lachlan Wells, who pitched in the Minnesota Twins system from 2015-17.

---

Sat., May 4 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Bruce Zimmerman (0-0, 1.57)

Sun., May 5 vs. Bowie 1:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-1, 2.83) vs. RHP Marcos Molina (1-3, 4.03)

Tue., May 7 vs. Akron 6:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (2-1, 3.10) vs. TBD

Wed., May 8 vs. Akron 6:05 p.m. LHP Gregory Soto (0-1, 2.61) vs. TBD

---

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- Both INF Sergio Alcantara & LHP Gregory Soto are on the Detroit 40-man roster, Alcantara is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while Soto is No. 26

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation now features five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No.1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16 (Soto included)

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Erie owns a +26 run differential, 3rd best in the league... Only one other sub-.500 has a positive differential (HFD, +8)

- Erie has now committed more than one error in just three games this season (5/2 vs. BOW, 4/20 vs. BNG, 4/9 vs. ALT), they are tied for the least errors (13) in the league

- Casey Mize threw the second 9.0 inning no-hitter in franchise history (4th no-hitter) on 4/29 at Altoona -- the other was Thad Weber on August 22, 2009

- Mize's outing was the 7th time this season an Erie starter has gone 5.0+ shutout frames -- 8th quality start

- Erie RHP Alex Faedo was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/21-28 (1-0, 7 IP, 0 H, 5 K, 1 BB)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-5 at PNG Field

- The sweep vs. TRE was the second series loss of 2019 (second sweep) -- SeaWolves were swept seven times in 2018

- Jose Azocar has the most multi-hit games on the team (9) and is 2nd in league in AVG (.392)

- Erie's sweep in Bowie was the first since 4/27-29/10 (SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton (6/15-17)

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)

- Erie pitching ranks 6th in the league in team ERA (3.39), Bowie is last (4.20)

- Bowie's pitching has walked the 8th-most batters in the league (89), while Erie is 3rd-fewest (75)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .259, while Bowie is last at .215

- The SeaWolves have allowed the fewest base stealers in the league (6), Rogers has thrown out 86% (6-for-7 CS)

- Erie's pitching staff has allowed the 3rd-most home runs (21) in the league, Bowie is last (30) in HRA

