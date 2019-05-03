Yard Goats Beat Fisher Cats 4-3 on Friday Night

Manchester, NH - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by the score of 4-3 on Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Brandon Gold fired five shutout innings to record his second win and Arvicent Perez had three hits, including an RBI single as the Yard Goats won the second game of their two-city seven-game road trip. Willie Abreu and Vince Fernandez each had RBI doubles and Ben Bowden earned his Eastern League leading 8th save with a scoreless ninth inning. The Yard Goats can get back to .500 with a victory tomorrow night.

Yard Goats pitching extended the scoreless streak for earned runs to a franchise record 35 consecutive innings before the Fisher Cats scored a three runs in the sixth. Hartford starters have not allowed an earned run over the past four starts (24.2 innings).

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game on an error in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Manny Melendez was hit by Fisher Cats starter Patrick Murphy and moved to second base on a ground out. Tyler Nevin then hit a hard grounder under the glove of Fisher Cats third baseman Kevin Smith and into left field and Melendez scored from second base to give Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Hartford added a second run in the fourth inning on Willie Abreu's RBI double. Alan Trejo began the rally with an infield single. Then with two outs, Willie Abreu belted a double down the left field line and into the corner and Trejo scored easily all the way from first base to make it 2-0 Hartford.

The Yard Goats put together a two out rally in the fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Vince Fernandez cracked a double off the left field fence scoring Colten Welker, who also doubled earlier in the inning, to give Hartford a 3-0 edge. Arvicent Perez followed with a single to left field scoring Fernandez to make it 4-0.

The Fisher Cats scored three runs in the sixth inning off reliever Scott Griggs to make it a 4-3 game. However, relievers Jordan Foley, Logan Cozart and Ben Bowden did not allow a run over the final three innings. Bowden pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth inning for his league leading 8th save.

The Yard Goats play the third game of the four game weekend series on Saturday night in Manchester, New Hampshire. LHP Ty Culbreth will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Hector Perez will pitch for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

