Giveaways Galore on Tap as Curve Come Home on Monday for Six Games

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are back in action at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Monday for six games in seven days.

The homestand starts on Monday, May 6 with three games against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The first contest is highlighted by Cresson native Josh Gallagher singing God Bless America during the seventh-inning stretch and it will also be Teacher Appreciation Night. Three area educators will be honored as 2019 Altoona Curve Teachers of the Year: Nora Seville, Jonathan Holmes and Stephanie Tate. Seville teaches fourth grade at Ebner Elementary, Holmes teaches 10th grade and accelerated English at Bedford Area High School and Tate is the K-6 guidance counselor at Juniata Gap Elementary. All three teachers will be awarded with a plaque and prize pack while being honored on the field. School will be in session to wrap up the series on Wednesday with the third and final Education Day, presented by Subway.

The Curve will have the day off on Thursday, May 9 before welcoming back the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for a three-game set over the weekend. All three games will feature a giveaway, beginning on Friday, May 10 with Star Wars Night and the Loco "The Last Locotami" Spinner giveaway, presented by the Altoona Mirror, for the first 1,000 fans. On Saturday, May 11, the Ke'Bryan Hayes Golden Gloves bobblehead giveaway will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans presented by Peoples Natural Gas. The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon with a Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club game on Mother's Day while the first 500 moms will go home with the Al Tuna Wine Glass Holder, presented by Sheetz. Also, all moms will receive free tickets to Sunday's game.

Prior to Friday and Saturday's games, fans can enjoy live pregame music thanks to Unlimited Cycle Center. Friday's act is Dylan Miller while Walkney will be at the ballpark to perform on Saturday.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Monday, May 6 - Teacher Appreciation Night | Teachers of the Year Recognition | Mitsubishi Monday featuring free Grandstand tickets at Five Star Mitsubishi | Silver Steamers presented by Homewood at Martinsburg | Never Waste Old Tickets | God Bless America by Josh Gallagher

Tuesday, May 7 - Two-for-Tuesday presented by Atlantic Broadband featuring 2-for-1 specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn | Never Waste Old Tickets

Wednesday, May 8 - Education Day presented by Subway | Guaranteed WINsday presented by the Altoona Mirror: If the Curve win, receive a free ticket of equal or lesser value to any Wednesday home game in 2019 | Wing Wednesday with 50-cent boneless wings

Thursday, May 9 - OFF DAY

Friday, May 10 - Star Wars Night | Loco "The Last Locotami" Spinner giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by the Altoona Mirror | Altoona Area School District Weekend | Canned Food Drive | Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from Dylan Miller

Saturday, May 11 - Ke'Bryan Hayes Golden Gloves bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Peoples Natural Gas | Altoona Area School District Weekend | Curve Concert Series, presented by Unlimited Cycle Center, featuring live pregame music from Walkney

Sunday, May 12 - Mother's Day | Al Tuna Wine Glass Holder for the first 500 moms presented by Sheetz | Free tickets for all mothers | Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club Game | Altoona Area School District Weekend

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and online 24/7/365.

