Rumble Ponies Game Notes Game #23 - Rumble Ponies (13-8) vs. Sea Dogs (7-15) - 4:00 PM

May 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(13-8), 2nd Eastern Division, 0.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Portland Sea Dogs

(7-15), 6th Eastern Division, 7.0 GB

(Boston Red Sox)

Friday - 4:00 PM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

G1: RHP Harol Gonzalez (2-0, 2.03 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 3.60 ERA)

G2: RHP Ryder Ryan (0-0, 3.86 ERA vs. LHP Daniel McGrath (0-0, 1.64 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: The Rumble Ponies continue their 6-game series against the Sea Dogs with a doubleheader this afternoon. Game 1 first pitch is at 4:00, Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1.

LAST NIGHT: The Rumble Ponies won their 3rd straight game with a 10-1 win over the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Kevin Kaczmarski had a three-run homer to begin the scoring and a 2-run double to end it in the ninth. He finished 2-4, with a season-high 5 RBI and a walk.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: In Game 1, the Ponies send RHP Harol Gonzalez to the mound. Gonzalez in his last start this past Saturday against Portland at NYSEG Stadium allowed just 2 hits over 5, with a season-high 9 strikeouts in Binghamton's 1-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

RYAN "PITCHING" IN: Ryder Ryan makes the spot start in Game 2 of today's DH...his second start of the year. Ryan spent last season with the St. Lucie Mets (A--Adv) and the Ponies. He was 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA in 26 app. With Binghamton in 2018.

KACZ' BIG NIGHT: Kevin Kaczmarski's three-run home run Thursday night was his first of the season. He also finished with a career-high five RBI. It was his highest RBI total in a game since 2016, when he had four RBI in two different games as a member of the Columbia Fireflies (Mets A-Affiliate).

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION: After going a season-high six straight games without hitting a home run, the Ponies have gone yard in back-to-back games. Kevin Kaczmarski hit a 3-run shot in last night's win, with Sam Haggerty going deep in Wednesday evening's 8-0 win vs. Akron.. The Rumble Ponies have outscored their opponent 18-1 over the past two games.

WE GOT IT COVERED, KAY?: Binghamton lefty Anthony Kay allowed just 2 hits over 5+ innings in last night's win. Kay lowered his ERA to 1.52, the best amongst the Ponies starters. Binghamton's pitching staff carries the lowest ERA in the Eastern League at 2.79

SWEET TOFFEY: Ponies infielder Will Toffey has hit safely in ten of his last eleven games. He has raised his batting average to a season-best .242

PLENTY OF PITCHING NEEDED: Due to three straight postponed games in Portland on their first road trip of the season, the Rumble Ponies will play a doubleheader today and Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday's games begin at 1:00.

HELLO AGAIN, DOGS: Binghamton meets up with Portland for the second time this season. The Sea Dogs took two-of-three from the Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium last week. Each game was decided via shutout.

