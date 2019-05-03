Park, Ruta Lead Rain-Shortened Win, 9-3, over Harrisburg

May 3, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





HARRISBURG, PA - Hoy Jun Park and Ben Ruta each matched their career-high with four hit games in the Thunder's rain-shortened 9-3 win in six innings over Harrisburg on Friday night at FNB Field.

Playing through a steady rain through most of the first four innings, the Thunder offense accumulated 10 hits and six runs, five earned, off Harrisburg starter Wil Crowe; earning a 6-2 lead after four innings.

Ben Ruta had three RBI 1B's in his first three at-bats and added a lead off triple in the sixth inning for his fourth career four-hit game. Park began the game with a double off Crowe and added three singles in his next three at-bats for his second career four-hit game. Chris Gittens added two hits and three runs batted in to give him a team-high 23 RBI's good for second in the Eastern League.

Rashad Crawford added to the lead in the sixth inning with a three-run home run off reliever Logan Ondrusek. With Ruta and Wagner in scoring position and two out, Crawford went to the opposite field for his first home run of the season sneaking it the first row of seats in left field.

All but two Thunder batters reached as the team accumulated 13 hits and four walks in six innings.

Jose Mesa Jr. stepped into a starting role for the first time since September 1, 2017 and went 2.2 innings allowing two runs on three hits and one walk. James Reeves followed Mesa with 3.1 innings of one-run relief allowing four total baserunners to earn the victory for the Thunder. It was Reeves' longest relief outing since June 1, 2016 when he went four innings out of the bullpen for Tampa.

Your Thunder continue their road trip on Saturday night at 6:00pm against the Senators. RHP Rony Garcia (1-0, 0.00) will start for the Thunder, RHP Jackson Tethreault (1-0, 3.60) will go for Harrisburg. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:45pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.