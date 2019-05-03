Baysox Bats Feel the Chill in Shutout Loss

Erie, PA - On a nippy, drizzly Friday night in Erie, PA, the Baysox bats mirrored the temperature as Bowie could not get heated up in a 5-0 defeat to the SeaWolves.

The Baysox got a two-out, first inning double from Rylan Bannon, but did not get a runner in scoring position again until the seventh inning.

Baysox starter Alex Wells allowed a solo home run to Josh Rogers in the second inning to put Erie on top 1-0. In the fourth inning, Erie loaded the bases with two down. Up 1-2 in the count on Derek Hill, Wells fired a fastball on the outer half of the plate, Hill lashed an opposite field single scoring two and Erie had a 3-0 advantage.

The SeaWolves hit two solo home runs later in the game. Rogers notched his second of the game and fourth of the year in the sixth inning and Sergio Alcantara hit his first of the year, out to right field in the eighth to give Erie a 5-0 lead.

The Baysox had two men on in both the seventh and eighth innings but failed to score. Baysox reliever Francisco Jimenez made his Eastern League debut working two innings while allowing one inning in relief. The shutout was the third time Bowie has been blanked against Erie this year and a sixth time overall in 28 games in 2019.

