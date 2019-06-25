Sea Dogs Game Notes June 25th vs. New Hampshire
June 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: RHP Tanner Houck (7-4, 4.02)
New Hampshire: RHP Jon Harris (1-1, 5.40)
NEWS AND NOTES
SEEKING THE SERIES WIN: The Portland Sea Dogs look to snap a three-series losing streak at home, taking on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) in the middle game of the series at Hadlock Field...Portland has won back-to-back games at home, and seek their first three-game winning streak in Maine since last August of last season...Eastern League All-Star Tanner Houck makes his 14th start of the season.
THE FIFTH DID THE TRICK: Portland scored six times in the fifth inning and held on to beat New Hampshire, 8-4 on Monday night in the series opener...For the second straight game, RF Luke Tendler provided the game-winning hit, nailed a bases-clearing double with two outs in the fifth...LHP Matthew Kent (3-2) earned his second straight win, tossing seven innings on just six hits and two earned runs...SS C.J. Chatham and DH Jeremy Rivera each homered over the Maine Monster.
