Sens Fall Short in 10 innings, 2-1

June 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators (44-32, 2-4) lost in 10 innings 2-1 to the Akron RubberDucks (37-40, 3-5) Tuesday night at FNB Field. Ka'ai Tom homered in the 10th, driving in the free runner to make the score 2-0 Akron. Harrisburg plated the free runner in the 10th but that was it. Steven Fuentes started and pitched seven shutout innings allowing just three hits. It was the second consecutive extra inning game between the teams.

Turning Point

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Senators needed just a run to win. Tres Barrera began the inning as the free runner, was sacrificed to third with one out setting the stage for a walk off Sens win. However, Jordan Stephens struck out the next two Senators stranding Barrera at third.

On Capitol Hill

- Steven Fuentes tossed seven shutout innings in his best start with the Senators. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed just three hits.

- Bryan Bonnell worked two scoreless innings allowing just a hit while striking out two and walking one.

- Jacob Condra-Bogan pitched the two extra frames, keeping Akron off the board in the tenth but allowing the home run in the 11th.

With the Gavel

- Tyler Goeddel was the only Sens player with two hits. He singled in the fifth to load the bases but was robbed on the play of extra bases on a terrific play by the Akron third baseman.

- Ryan Zimmerman went 0-for-4 as his rehab with the Sens continues.

- The Senators went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

- The teams have played back-to-back extra inning games in 2:38 and 2:44.

Filibusters

Harrisburg drops to 3-5 in extra innings.

Harrisburg is 3-5 during a stretch of 27 consecutive games against Western Division opponents.

The Senators had seven hits, snapping their two game streak of 10+ hits.

On Deck

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play the final game of their three-game series Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 11:50 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.