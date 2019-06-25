Marvel Earns Eighth Win, Curve Downs Squirrels on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Eastern League All-Star James Marvel continued his dominance with his fourth straight win and eighth overall during a 5-1 victory for the Altoona Curve on Tuesday over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond.

Marvel (Win, 8-5) allowed a solo homer to Flying Squirrels (27-47, 4-3) outfielder Gio Brusso in the second inning for the first run of the game. From there, the Curve (39-34, 4-2) starter threw up zeroes through seven total innings and racked up eighth strikeouts with just two runners total reaching second base for Richmond.

The offense provided the run support Marvel required with four of the club's five runs in the fifth inning. Alfredo Reyes doubled before back-to-back walks by Flying Squirrels starter Caleb Barager (Loss, 2-1) to Chris Sharpe and Jared Oliva loaded the bases for Robbie Glendinning. Altoona's shortstop hammered a 3-1 pitch into the left field corner for a two-run, go-ahead double. Richmond then turned to right-handed reliever Chase Johnson to face Bligh Madris, who plugged a single through the right side of the infield to score two more.

Altoona added one more run in the eighth when Brett Pope reached on an infield single, moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a ground out at first, and scored on a second wild pitch by Richmond's Melvin Adon.

Blake Cederlind finished off the win on the mound with two scoreless innings in relief of Marvel.

Sharpe walked three times on the day while Oliva drew two free passes and collected a pair of singles. Reyes doubled twice in the contest during a season-high three-hit performance.

The Curve have won three straight and are now 16-6 in the month of June, tied with Bowie for the best record in the league this month.

The series concludes on Wednesday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch as the Curve look to wrap up the road trip with a three-game sweep.

