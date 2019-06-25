Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup

Harrisburg Senators (44-31, 2-3) vs. Akron RubberDucks (36-40, 2-5)

RH Steven Fuentes (3-2, 1.97) vs. LH Adam Scott (1-0, 9.53)

Game 76 - Game 6, 2nd Half - Tuesday, June 25 @ 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

Senators starting lineup:

Luis Garcia, SS

Adrian Sanchez, 3B

Ryan Zimmerman, DH

Tres Barrera, C

Dante Bichette Jr., 1B

Chuck Taylor, LF

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Tyler Goeddel, CF

Luis Sardinas, 2B

Steven Fuentes, SP

LAST GAME

The Senators beat the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in 10 innings Monday night, their first walk off win since April. Adrian Sanchez drove in the winning run with an infield hit, scoring Hunter Jones. Taylor Guilbeau and Ronald Pena kept the game tied by retiring the final 13 RubberDucks to come to the plate.

CAPITAL BEAT

Tonight is game two of a three-game series with the Akron RubberDucks. The Ducks swept a three-game series from the Senators at Canal Park in May. This is the only series at FNB Field between the teams this season. They play each other one more series in Akron in August.

Last night was the Sens second straight game with at 10+ hits. It's the first time they've had 10+ hits in consecutive games since they had 10+ in four straight games 6/2-6/6.

The Sens are in a long ball drought. They've hit an HR in just 11 of their past 29 games and are 9-2 in the games they've homered, including Sunday. They've homered in just one of their past eight games.

The Senators play the first 25 games of the second half against Western Division foes.

AKRON

- They're 36-40 overall and 2-5 in the second half, 3.0 games behind Erie. They've won just 5 of their past 17 games.

- Akron is 9-14 in June, hitting .243 with 17 HRs and 77 Runs. They have a 3.62 ERA on the mound.

- Akron has five MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They have 21 players that have been in the Indians organization their entire career and 10 that are AA rookies.

SCHEDULING

- The Sens are in a stretch of games that sees them playing 28 of 35 games against A.L. opponents. It's the longest such stretch this season.

- The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half. The Sens home opponents after this series are Richmond (3x), Altoona (2x), Portland, Hartford and Erie.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

June 10-11, .239 10HR 77RS and a 3.06 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

SENATORS 2019 ALL-STARS

LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera, INF Ian Sagdal and OF Rhett Wiseman were all named to the Western Division All-Star team. They're all slated to play in the mid-summer classic on July 10 at The Diamond in Richmond.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 43 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. Of the 25 active players, there are 15 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 8 AA rookies, 6 players with big league experience and 19 that were in the Nats organization last year.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

- 6/24 - RHP Bryan Bonnell assigned to Harrisburg from Fresno. RHP Brady Dragmire activated from the Fresno IL assigned to Harrisburg from Fresno. C Jake Lowery placed on the IL.

- 6/23 - RHP Joan Baez assigned to Fresno from Harrisburg.

