Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that it will host the second annual "Links At The Yard" four day golf event at Dunkin' Donuts Park, September 26th through September 29th. Golfers of all ability levels will have the opportunity to play Par 3 target-style holes from many elevated areas of the ballpark. The Yard Goats have partnered with retailer Callaway Golf, and local golf courses Keney Park and Goodwin Park to bring "Links at the Yard" to Hartford. Reservations are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Links at the Yard greens fees are $52 per golfer. All golfers will receive a commemorative Links at the Yard gift. A selection of Callaway Golf clubs will be available at each hole, but golfers are welcome to bring their own clubs or bag if they wish. The longest hole is 116 yards. No drivers or woods are permitted - irons and wedges only.

The Yard Goats have added a new feature for 2019, the opportunity to rent a Private Driving Bay for an hour. With rental of the Private Bay each golfer will receive unlimited shots at any target on the field as well as two Beverage Vouchers (Beer, Wine or Soda) and access to the Sam Adams Player Lounge. Private Rentals are $600 and may have up to six golfers.

Tee Times: Thursday & Friday 5pm-9pm; Saturday 9am-9pm; Sunday 9am- 1pm

The course layout of "Links At The Yard" was coordinated in partnership with local PGA Professional Pete Seaman and award winning golf course development firm Dusenberry Design.

The Yard Goats return home for their next homestand on Monday, July 1st and host the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) for a three game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets for all home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

