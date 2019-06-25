'Cats and 'Dogs Rained out on Tuesday

Portland, Maine - Tuesday's (June 25th) Portland Sea Dogs game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been rained out. The game will be made-up as a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, June 26th at 5:00 PM.

Tickets for Tuesday's postponed game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2019 Sea Dogs home game, subject to availability. Any questions regarding rained out tickets can be directed towards the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

Tickets for the June 26th doubleheader are good for both games. The games will consist of two seven-inning games. To accommodate the doubleheader the game time has been moved from a 7:00 PM start time to a 5:00 PM start. Gates will open at 4:00 PM.

This is the Sea Dogs fifth postponement at Hadlock Field this season.

