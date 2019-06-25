RubberDucks Edge Harrisburg in 11

In a third-straight extra inning game for Akron, the RubberDucks used a scoreless start from Adam Scott and a go-ahead home run from Ka'ai Tom in the 11th to take a 2-1 victory against the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday at FNB Field.

Turning Point

After a scoreless pitchers' duel sent the game into extra innings, Ka'ai Tom smacked a two-run home run in the 11th to break the deadlock and bring in the first two runs of the ballgame. Harrisburg would plate one in the bottom half of the frame, but Tom's homer would be enough for Akron in the 2-1 win.

Mound Presence

Akron starter Adam Scott was terrific in just his second career AA start. Scott breezed through the Harrisburg lineup in the early innings, staying perfect through four. He gave up his first baserunner in the fifth when Tres Barrera singled to start the inning. The Senators would add two more singles sandwiched between strikeouts to load the bases with two down, but Scott forced a flyout to left to get out of the inning unscathed. He again sent Harrisburg down in order in the sixth and worked around a lone single in the seventh before the RubberDucks turned to the bullpen in the eighth. Jordan Stephens pitched three scoreless outings in relief, while Dalbert Siri allowed one run in the 11th but picked up the save.

Duck Tales

For as good as Scott was in his start for Akron, Harrisburg pitcher Steven Fuentes matched him for much of the night. An Ernie Clement leadoff double in the first was the only Akron hit through three before the Ducks finally looked dangerous in the fourth. Andruw Monasterio and Alex Call each singled and Harrisburg committed an error to load the bases, but the Senators would get out of it by forcing Li-Jen Chu to ground out. Akron would only muster one more hit between then and the 11th, when the RubberDucks finally got on the board. After Clement started the inning as the placed runner at second, Ka'ai Tom homered to right to bring home the first two runs of the ballgame and what would prove to be the winning runs for the Ducks.

Notebook

Akron improves to 7-8 in extra-inning contests ... This is the first time in 2019 that the RubberDucks have played three extra-inning games in a row ... Adam Scott's scoreless seven-inning start comes after he allowed six earned runs in just 5.2 innings in his AA debut against Reading last week ... In 12.2 innings with Akron Scott still has yet to walk a batter ...Tom's home run was his 13th of the season, good for fourth in the EL ... Time of Game: 2:44 ... Attendance: 3,375.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and Senators will play their rubber match Wednesday at noon in Harrisburg. Tanner Tully (5-7, 4.60) will take the bump for Akron against Mario Sanchez (5-1, 3.11) The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

