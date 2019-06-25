Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #71 Rumble Ponies (3-3) vs. Erie SeaWolves (4-1) - 6:35 PM

June 25, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(3-3, 38-32), T-2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

ERIE SEAWOLVES

(4-1, 35-36), 1st Western Division

(Detroit Tigers)

Tuesday June 25, 2019- 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

RHP Tommy Wilson (1-3, 6.08 ERA) vs. RHP Tim Adleman (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies play the third game of their five-game series against the Erie Seawolves over a three-day span.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies swept a doubleheader against the Erie SeaWolves Monday night. In game one, Binghamton won 2-1 in a continuation of a game from April 14. Game two went to the Rumble Ponies by a score of 3-0. The wins snapped the Ponies' six-game skid at home.

SPEED WINS: In Monday's doubleheader, Andres Gimenez stole three bases, scored three runs and went 2-4 at the dish with a pair of walks. He is now tied for fourth in the EL with 14 stolen bases. Gimenez also hit the go-ahead homer in game one of Monday's DH.

MIGHTY MICKEY: Pitching in the first game on Monday, Mickey Jannis picked up his first win of the season and allowed just one run on six hits while striking out seven over eight innings. The righty moves into sole possession of second place on the Binghamton career wins list as he passed Mark Cohoon. Jannis is now one away from tying Tyler Pill for the franchise mark of 25.

DOUBLEHEADER DELIGHT: The Ponies remained unbeaten in doubleheaders this season with their sweep of the SeaWolves Monday. They are 3-0-3 in twin bills this season. The Ponies and SeaWolves play another DH Wednesday.

SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: Ali Sanchez had an RBI single in the first inning of the second game of last night's twin bill to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games. Over that stretch: Sanchez is hitting .373 (19-51) with seven RBI, six runs scored, and five doubles. He is now one game shy of tying Patrick Mazeika for the longest hitting streak this year for a Binghamton player - 15 games (4/27-5/16). Sanchez's hitting streak is the longest active streak in the EL and is one away from tying the longest in the league this season.

SUCCESS VS. ERIE: The Rumble Ponies are 6-0 against the SeaWolves this season. In addition to sweeping Monday's doubleheader, the Ponies swept a three-game series at UPMC Park in Erie and beat the SeaWolves 4-3 at NYSEG Stadium on April 11.

FIVE PONIES HEADING TO ASG: Five members of the Rumble Ponies have been selected to this year's Eastern League all-star game. They are RHP Harrol Gonzalez, second basemen Sam Haggerty, outfielder Braxton Lee, catcher/first basemen Patrick Mazeika, and RHP Adonis Uceta. Binghamton is tied for the second-most all-stars behind Richmond's six selections. The all-star game will be played July 10 at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.

COMING UP: The Ponies' eight-game homestand wraps up Wednesday against Erie with a doubleheader. The first game begins at 5:35PM.

