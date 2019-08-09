Sea Dogs Game Notes August 9th vs. Akron

August 9, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (6-9, 3.63)

Akron: RHP Eli Morgan (6-2, 3.13)

NEWS AND NOTES

HOMESTAND CONTINUES: The Portland Sea Dogs continue their six-game homestand on Friday night against the Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate) at Hadlock Field...Portland is 8-5 during a 16-game stretch against the Western Division and plays a west opponent for the final time this season...Right-hander Denyi Reyes makes his 22nd start of the season...Reyes has worked 6+ innings in 13 consecutive starts.

'DOGS TAKE THE RUBBER GAME: RHP Konner Wade (3-4) tossed seven strong innings and Portland smacked out 16 hits, closing out the series win with a 9-0 victory over Erie on Thursday afternoon...1B Joey Curletta, CF Jarren Duran, and C Charlie Madden each homered for the Sea Dogs...LF Luke Tendler finished 3-for-5, RBI and 2B Brett Netzer supplied two hits, and 2 RBI...SS C.J. Chatham went 2-for-5, RBI, 2B.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.