Baumann Named Orioles' Pitcher of the Month

BOWIE, Md. - The Baltimore Orioles have announced that Baysox RHP Michael Baumann has been selected as the Minor League Pitcher of the Week for the month of July.

The 23-year old made five starts for Bowie in July, posting a 1.38 ERA (5 ER in 32.2 IP). On the 11th, Baumann earned his first Double-A win in Akron, shutting out the RubberDucks over six scoreless innings. He'd end the month with a no-decision in Binghamton, allowing one run over six innings.

The 6'4", 225 lb. hurler was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week from July 15-21, when he started a pair of games for the Baysox last week and had a record of 1-0 with 14 strikeouts and a 1.84 ERA.

Baumann, who is a native of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, made his first appearance of that week on Tuesday against the visiting Harrisburg Senators and etched his name in the Baysox record book, tossing a no-hitter in Bowie's 6-0 win.

He struck out 10 batters and walked two while throwing 63 of his 94 pitches for strikes over nine innings. Michael made his second start of the week on Sunday against the visiting Altoona Curve and earned a no-decision in Bowie's 8-6 loss. He gave up three runs on three hits while striking out four batters and walking one over 5.2 innings of work.

Michael, who has a record of 2-1 with 40 strikeouts and a 1.83 ERA in eight games for the Baysox since being promoted from Class-A Frederick on June 21st, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 3rd round of the 2017 draft out of Jacksonville University.

