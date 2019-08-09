'Dogs Hold on for a 5-4 Win over Akron

Portland, Maine - Austin Rei hit an RBI single through the drawn-in infield and the Sea Dogs (25-23) topped the Akron RubberDucks (19-29) 5-4 in the series opener on Friday night at Hadlock Field.

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Brett Netzer led off the inning with a double off of David Speer. After Netzer moved to third on a sac bunt by Jeremy Rivera, Rei hit a grounder past the shortstop to give Portland the winning run.

Denyi Reyes (W, 7-9) earned the win with six innings pitched and four runs allowed. Reyes has now worked six or more innings in 14 straight starts.

Speer (L, 2-3) was handed the loss with a run on three hits in 1.1 innings.

Portland grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Luke Tendler, but Akron responded with a three-run second on a homer by Nellie Rodriguez and RBI hits from Oscar Gonzalez and Logan Ice.

Akron extended their lead to 4-1 in the third, but Portland began to rally back in the bottom of the inning on a Marcus Wilson home run to make it 4-2.

The game was delayed for 37 minutes in the top of the fourth as a thunderstorm came through the vicinity, both starting pitchers remained in the ballgame after the delay.

Michael Osinski led off the fourth with a triple, then scored on a single by Brett Netzer to cut the deficit to one. The 'Dogs tied the game 4-4 in the fifth on an RBI double by Joey Curletta.

The Sea Dogs collected 13 hits. Wilson and Netzer each had three hits, while Curletta and Tendler had two hits apiece.

RubberDucks starter Eli Morgan went 4.1 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.

Eduard Bazardo worked a scoreless seventh and eighth for the Sea Dogs. Dedgar Jimenez (S, 5) closed out the game with a perfect ninth.

