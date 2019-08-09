Rumble Ponies Game Notes #115: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-27, 58-56) at Hartford Yard Goats (20-26, 57-56) - 7:05PM

August 9, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(23-27, 58-56), 4th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(20-26, 57-56), 5th Eastern Division

(Colorado Rockies)

Friday - 7:05 PM

Dunkin' Donuts Park - Hartford, CT

LHP David Peterson (3-4, 4.37 ERA) vs. LHP Jack Wynkoop (7-13, 3.73 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Hartford Yard Goats begin a three-game series at Dunkin' Donuts Park. This series is the Ponies' only three games away from home in a 13-game span.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Harrisburg Senators 4-3 in the rubber game of their three-game series. In the bottom of the ninth, the first two Binghamton hitters reached base, and the Ponies had first and third with one out but failed to tie the game. The Rumble Ponies tied the game at three in the bottom of the seventh with a Jason Krizan RBI single and a Sam Haggerty two-run single. The Senators reclaimed the lead in the eighth on a Nick Banks RBI single.

HAGGERTY'S FIRST MULTI-RBI GAME: With his two-run single in the seventh inning Thursday, Sam Haggerty recorded his first multi-RBI game of the year. He went 2-5 and now has 11 RBI.

PAEZ'S BIG SERIES: Mike Paez went 2-3 with a run scored in the finale against Harrisburg. He tallied a hit in each of the three games and finished the series 5-8 with two RBI and one home run.

LONE ROAD TRIP: This series at the Yard Goats is the Ponies' lone road trip in the span of 13 games. Binghamton closes the season with 16 of their final 23 games at home, including ending the season with a nine-game homestand.

HELLO, HARTFORD: Over the first 114 games this season, the Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats have played just three games. Tonight begins a stretch where the two teams play 10 times over the final 26 games. The Yard Goats won two of the three games at Dunkin' Donuts Park (6/7-6/9).

THREE STRAIGHT SERIES LOSSES: Since taking three out of four from Bowie, the Rumble Ponies have lost three consecutive series and are 3-8 over their last 11 games. They dropped three of four to Erie, and then lost two out of three to both Akron and Harrisburg.

WYNKOOP LEADS EL IN INNINGS: Hartford's starter tonight, Jack Wynkoop, leads the Eastern League with 140 innings pitched. Entering tonight, he has started 22 games, which is tied for the most in the EL. Wynkoop has given up 17 home runs, which is also tied for the most in the league.

MELENDEZ RACKS UP HITS: Hartford's Manuel Melendez ranks second in the EL with 114 hits. He is riding a 10-game hitting streak, which dates back to July 28. Over that stretch , Melendez is 12-45 (.279) with one home run and three RBI.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and the Yard Goats continue their three-game series Saturday night. RHP Tommy Wilson takes the mound against fellow righty Matt Dennis.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.