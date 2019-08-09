Erie SeaWolves at New Hampshire Fisher Cats - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (34-14, 1ST WEST, +2.0 GA 2nd Half) VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS (19-29, 6TH EAST, 10.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP MATT MANNING (9-4, 2.71 ERA) VS. RHP YESSNY DIAZ (8-7, 4.15 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

NORTHEAST DELTA DENTAL STADIUM * GAME #115 * ROAD GAME #57 * NIGHT GAME #84

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their final series of the season against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Erie is coming off of their first series loss since the All-Star break, two games to one, at Portland. New Hampshire enters having lost four of its past six and continues a six-game homestand after dropping two of three games to Akron. Matt Manning goes in the series opener for the 'Wolves and has not taken a loss since June 14. His last outing on August 2 versus New Hampshire, Manning fired seven innings and allowed three runs while striking out nine. The right-hander ranks second among E.L. pitchers in strikeouts (124), BAA (.198) & WHIP (1.04). Yessny Diaz takes the mound for the Fisher Cats and is making his first career appearance against Erie. The right-hander went 2-2 with a 6.33 in five July starts and made his Major League debut a week ago. On August 3, the 22 year old allowed two earned runs in 0.2 innings of relief. Diaz was a international free agent signee by Toronto in 2014 out of the Dominican Republic.

Sat., August 10 at Fisher Cats 7:05 p.m. LHP Joey Wentz (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Nate Pearson (0-4, 2.82 ERA)

Sun., August 11 at Fisher Cats 1:35 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-2, 2.65 ERA) vs. RHP Hector Perez (7-4, 4.70 ERA)

Tue., August 13 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Wed., August 14 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- With two strikeouts yesterday, Alex Faedo moved into seventh-place, all-time in franchise history in single-season K's (130)

- Isaac Paredes recently set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 20-7 in their past 27 games and 17 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- Erie has slugged a league-best 34 home runs since the All-Star break

- In 22 of their 29 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 173

- Tonight is the fourth of six meetings in 2019 between Erie and New Hampshire (August 2-4 at UPMC Park & August 9-11 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium)

- The SeaWolves +84 run differential is first in the EL (+62 in second half) and New Hampshire -16 is 10th (+1 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average while New Hampshire is fifth .241

- The Fisher Cats lead the Eastern League with 210 doubles with 112 coming at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.32) while the Fisher Cats staff ranks last (3.91)

- Erie relievers have a 3.51 ERA (10th in the EL) and New Hampshire has a 3.35 ERA (ninth)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .231 batting average which second-best in the league

- Erie's defense is tied for first in fielding percentage (.983) while New Hampshire is tied for 10th in the league (.978)

- Erie's defense has committed just one error in its past 12 games

- In 2018, Erie went 1-5 against New Hampshire and 1-2 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium

