Sea Dogs Game Notes August 7th vs. Erie

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (5-3, 2.92)

Erie: LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 2.25)

HOME SWEET HOME: The Portland Sea Dogs have won six of their last seven games and continue their 16-game stretch against the Western Division, hosting the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field...With a win tonight, the 'Dogs will have their best record for a half, today marks the third time this season they have been one-game over .500...Following this series, the Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate) are in town over the weekend.

DANIEL DOMINATES AGAIN: LHP Daniel McGrath (W, 4-0) tied a career-high with nine strikeouts over seven innings, as the 'Dogs took the series opener from Erie, 2-0...McGrath scattered three hits, issued two walks, and picked off two baserunners...2B Brett Netzer and 1B Michael Osinski each delivered sacrifice flies for Portland's runs...LHP Dedgar Jimenez pitched a perfect ninth to seal his fourth save of the season...RHP Eduard Bazardo fanned three in the eighth.

