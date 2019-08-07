Baysox Faced with Thunder While Playing Thunder

Trenton, NJ - This afternoon's tilt between Trenton and Bowie was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the fifth inning with one down with the Baysox leading 2-1. The game will be picked up Thursday, August 8th at 5:00 p.m. and will continue to be a 9-inning contest. Following the resumption of Wednesday's game, the two will play a 7-inning series finale.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Ryan McKenna led off the frame with a bunt single. He then went to third on a rocketed double down the right field line from Brett Cumberland. McKenna then scored on a groundout by Mason McCoy tying the game at 1-apiece.

McKenna and Cumberland set the table again in the top of the fifth. McKenna walked and Cumberland reached on an error on a misplayed slow chopper to short. Next up was Preston Palmeiro who worked an outstanding walk to load the bases in a 10-pitch at-bat. Bowie would grab the lead on a doubleplay groundout following to go on top 2-1.

Wells worked 4 and 1/3rd innings before the rains came. He allowed a solo HR in the second inning off a curveball stroked to left by Isaih Gilliam that put Trenton up 1-0. In the fourth, Wells worked through a two out double from Matt Lipka as he struck out Rashad Crawford on a reaching swing from a big curveball out of the zone to leave two runners stranded.

The rains came at the start of the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Baysox continue their suspended game in Trenton with a 5 p.m. start Thursday, August 8th. After the suspended game, RHP Mike Baumann will start the orginially scheduled game following. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior to first pitch on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In Radio app by searching Baysox.

