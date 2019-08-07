Rumble Ponies Game Notes #112/113: Rumble Ponies (22-25, 57-54) vs. Harrisburg Senators (19-23, 61-51) - 5:35PM (DH)

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(22-25, 57-54), 3rd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

HARRISBURG SENATORS

(19-23, 61-51), 3rd Western Division

(Washington Nationals)

Wednesday - 5:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

GM 1: LHP Kevin Smith (2-0, 1.56 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Tetreault (3-5, 4.60 ERA)

GM 2: TBA vs. RHP Andrew Lee (0-1, 2.08 ERA)

Broadcast: My8-TV, NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: After having Tuesday's game postponed, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Harrisburg Senators play a doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies were shut out by the Akron RubberDucks 5-0 Sunday. The Ponies were held scoreless over the final 21 innings of the series and were limited to three hits in the finale. Tony Dibrell he allowed three runs on two hits with six strikeouts in five innings. Barrett Barnes went 2-2 with a pair of doubles and two walks.

SHUTOUT STRUGGLES: Sunday was the eighth time this season the Rumble Ponies were shutout and the third in the last five games. The Ponies have scored four runs over the last 45 innings.

SMITH IMPRESSES IN FIRST THREE STARTS: RHP Kevin Smith is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA since joining the Rumble Ponies on July 19. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in any of his three starts. In his last outing, he pitched six scoreless in Binghamton's 6-3 win over Erie in game one of their July 31 doubleheader. He struck out six and allowed five hits. He has 14 strikeouts, compared to just three walks over his last two starts.

BARRETT LEADS EL IN SAVES: Aaron Barrett leads the Eastern League with 24 saves. He has a 2.30 ERA over 43 innings this year. He is also the Senators' all-time saves leader with 41.

ONLY SHOWDOWN AT NYSEG: This is the only time the Senators visit Binghamton this season. The Ponies won four the six games at Harrisburg earlier this year. This includes a three-game sweep in early May, when the Senators were red hot as they entered the series 23-6.

HARRISBURG WINS FIRST HALF CROWN: The Senators were the first half champions in the Western Division with a record of 42-28, the best in the entire Eastern League. They went 21-4 in the month of April and won the division by five games over Altoona. In the second half, the Senators are 19-23 and sit in third place in the division.

PONIES IN DOUBLEHEADERS: Tonight is the 12th doubleheader of the season for the Rumble Ponies. They have swept their opponent four times, split the twin bill six times and have been swept just once. The Ponies have two more DHs scheduled this year.

HOME SWEET HOME: Tonight's doubleheader begins a stretch where the Rumble Ponies play 10 of 13 games at home. Over the final 29 games of the season, the Ponies play 19 games at NYSEG Stadium, which includes a nine-game homestand to end the season.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and the Senators wrap up their three-game series Thursday night with first pitch at 6:35PM.

