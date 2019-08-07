Thunder, Baysox Suspended Wednesday
August 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
Wednesday's game between the Thunder and the Bowie Baysox has been suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning due to field conditions.
At the time of suspension, the Baysox led, 2-1, with the bases empty and one out and Max Burt due to bat for the Thunder.
The two teams will resume the game on Thursday at 5 p.m. and play through the full nine innings. Thursday's originally-scheduled game will be a seven-inning game following the completion of the suspended contest.
Tickets can be exchanged at the ARM & HAMMER Park box office on a ticket-for-ticket basis, based upon availability.
LHP James Reeves (4-2, 2.48) will pitch the continuation of the suspended game for the Thunder, while RHP Nick Nelson (6-2, 2.61) will start the originally scheduled game. Both Bowie pitchers are yet to be announced.
