Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Game 1 Starting Lineup at Binghamton

Harrisburg Senators (19-23) vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-25)

Games 113 & 114 - 2nd Half Games 43 & 44 - Wednesday, August 7 at 5:35 p.m.

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

Game 1 - RH Jackson Tetreault (3-5, 4.60) vs. LH Kevin Smith (2-0, 1.56)

Game 2 - RH Andrew Lee (0-1, 2.08) vs. RH Joseph Shaw (1-4, 2.89)

Today's Game One Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette, Jr., 2B

TJ Rivera, 1B

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Tres Barrera, C

Nick Banks, LF

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Jackson Tetreault, P

LAST GAME (Postponed yesterday/recap from Sunday)

Luis Garcia tripled, singled and scored two runs but it wasn't enough in the Senators 3-2 loss to Richmond Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Richmond scored single runs in the second, seventh and eighth innings then held off the Sens late rally attempts. The Sens scored their first run in the seventh inning on three straight hits but didn't score further even with runners on first and third with no outs. It was the first game this series that neither team committed an error.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game one of their three-game series. The Sens have dropped four of the six games played between the teams. This is the final regular season meeting between the teams and the only series this season at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton.

Harrisburg is 5-5 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 61-51 which would put them 3.5 games behind Erie and in second place in the Western Division.

Harrisburg went 15-12 in July, the second month this season with a winning record. The Sens are 14-10 since the all-star break.

RHP Andrew Lee starts game two of the DH tonight. He's 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six games, one start, since being promoted to Harrisburg. His start came at Portland on 7/25 and he tossed 6.0 shutout innings while allowing four hits. His last outing came on 7/31 vs. Hartford and he went 2.2 innings. He was a mid-season all-star for Potomac and was 2-5 with a 3.45 ERA in 16 games/11 starts for the P-Nats.

ABOUT THE BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

The Rumble Ponies are the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. They play their home games at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton, NY. The franchise was born in 1992 as the Binghamton Mets. They've been an affiliate of the Mets since 1992. They've won three E.L. Championships (1992, 1994 & 2014)

They're 22-25 and 6.5 games behind Reading. They're 4-6 in their last 10 games and have lost two straight entering tonight's game. They're 19-30 at home this season.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

August 1-3, .191, 3 HR, 18 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.25 ERA.

July 15-12, .245, 14 HR, 121 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.52 ERA.

June 11-16, .243, 12 HR, 97 Runs (3.6 rpg) and a 3.21 ERA.

May 13-16, .224, 17 HR, 103 Runs (3.5 rpg) and a 4.03 ERA.

April 21-4, .250, 28 HR, 110 Runs (4.4 rpg) and a 2.66 ERA. (Best April in Senators history)

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 59 players this season. Of the 25 active players, there are 16 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 11 AA rookies, 7 players with big league experience and 19 that were in the Nats organization last year. The Sens have had 16 players make their AA debuts this year.

