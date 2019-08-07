Erie SeaWolves at Portland Sea Dogs - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (33-13, 1ST WEST, +1.0 GA 2nd Half) VS. PORTLAND SEA DOGS (23-22, 2ND EAST, 5.0 GB 2nd Half)

LHP TARIK SKUBAL (0-1, 2.25 ERA) VS. LHP MATTHEW KENT (5-3, 2.92 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 * 7:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

HADLOCK FIELD * GAME #113 * ROAD GAME #55 * NIGHT GAME #83

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves try to bounce back against the Portland Sea Dogs in the middle of a three-game series at Hadlock Field. Last night, Erie was shutout 2-0 despite a quality start from Casey Mize. It was the 'Wolves seventh shutout loss of the season. Tarik Skubal gets the nod for Erie and is coming off of a no-decision his last time out on July 31 at Binghamton. For the fourth time in five Double-A starts, Skubal struck out double-digit batters (10) across 4.2 scoreless innings. The left-hander also walked a career-high six. Matthew Kent goes for the Sea Dogs and has made two-straight quality starts. In his last outing on August 1 at Richmond, Kent got the win by going seven innings and allowing three earned runs. Against Erie, back on June 18 at UMPC Park, the left-hander worked seven shutout frames and scattered two hits. An Eastern League All-Star in 2018, Kent went 1-1 versus the SeaWolves and allowed six earned runs in 11.1 combined innings. The 26 year old was a 13th round selection by Boston in 2015 out of Texas A&M.

Thu., August 8 at Portland 12:00 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (6-6, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Konner Wade (2-4, 3.03 ERA)

Fri., August 9 at Fisher Cats 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (9-4, 2.71 ERA) vs. TBD

Sat., August 10 at Fisher Cats 7:05 p.m. LHP Joey Wentz (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. TBD

Sun., August 11 at Fisher Cats 1:35 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Isaac Paredes recently set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 19-6 in their past 25 games and 17 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- Erie has slugged a league-best 32 home runs since the All-Star break

- In 21 of their 28 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 163

- Tonight is the fifth of six meetings between Erie and Portland (June 17-19 at UPMC Park & August 6-8 at Hadlock Field)

- The SeaWolves +87 run differential is first in the EL (+65 in second half) and Portland -14 is eighth (+15 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Portland is tied for eighth .238

- Erie has struck out 878 times (fourth-fewest in the EL) while Portland has gone down on strikes 1018 times (second-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is tops in team ERA (3.25) while the Sea Dogs staff ranks eighth (3.73)

- Erie relievers have a 3.33 ERA (10th in the EL) and Portland has a 4.34 ERA (12th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which best in the league

- Erie's defense is second in fielding percentage (.982) while Portland is tied for sixth in the league (.979)

- Erie's defense has committed just one error in its past 10 games

- In 2018, the SeaWolves went 3-3 against the Sea Dogs and 1-2 at Hadlock Field

