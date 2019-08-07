Jimmy Moreland Headlines Redskins Day at the Diamond

August 7, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced on Wednesday that Washington Redskins cornerback Jimmy Moreland will join the Flying Squirrels at The Diamond on Friday, Aug. 9 as part of Redskins Day.

Moreland, a former cornerback at James Madison University, was a seventh-round selection by the Washington Redskins in this past April's NFL draft. He will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Flying Squirrels' series-opener against the Bowie Baysox followed by a media availability session. Gates open at 6 p.m. and ceremonial first pitches are scheduled to begin at approximately 6:45 p.m.

"We have always enjoyed a great relationship with the Redskins with training camp here in Richmond and always enjoy when a Redskins player annually throws out a first pitch," Flying Squirrels Vice President and COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We look forward to Redskins fans enjoying a 'doubleheader' Friday, catching training camp during the day and a Squirrels game at night."

About Jimmy Moreland

A four-year starter at James Madison University from 2014-2018, Moreland ranks as James Madison's all-time leader in interceptions (18) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (6), including a program-best 100-yard pick six at Richmond on Sept. 29, 2018.

The Royal Palm Beach, Fla. native played in 56 career games for the Dukes with 44 starts, including starting all 13 games in 2019 when he was named CAA Defensive Player of the Year and an Associated Press First-Team All-American.

In 2016, he helped the Dukes win the 2016 FCS National Championship over Youngstown State, the second national title in James Madison football history.

The Flying Squirrels have three homestands remaining in the 2019 season and will return to The Diamond for a four-game, three-day series against the Bowie Baysox beginning Aug. 9. For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com, call 804-359-FUNN (3866) or visit the Flying Squirrels offices.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.