Sea Dogs Game Notes August 29th at Binghamton

August 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (5-4, 2.95)

Binghamton: RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, -.--)

NEWS AND NOTES

LAST ROAD CONTEST: The Portland Sea Dogs play their final road game of the season, closing out a five-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium...Portland has won three of four in the series, and clinch the season series from the Ponies with a win tonight...RHP Konner Wade makes his final start of the season...Wade began the season with the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League.

BIG SIXTH FOR BINGO: The Rumble Ponies scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Sea Dogs, 7-2 on Wednesday night...RHP Mickey Jannis (W, 6-5) pitched a complete game, fanning ten batters on four hits and two runs...Portland took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run single from 1B Tommy Joseph...CF Quinn Brody led Binghamton's offense by going 2-for-5, 3 RBI...LHP Matthew Kent (5-7) took the loss, allowing four runs over 5.1 innings pitched.

