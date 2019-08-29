Final Flying Squirrels Homestand of 2019 Coming up this Weekend

FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels return home for the final games of the 2019 season this Labor Day weekend, with four games at The Diamond from Friday through Monday to close out the franchise's 10th Season celebration.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

The homestand begins on Friday night with the last Ardillas Voladoras game of the season. As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, mini wrestling returns to The Diamond. Fans can meet mini wrestlers Demus and La Parkita during a meet & greet on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage from 7:30-8:30 p.m. before taking each other on in the ring in the PFG Picnic Zone following the game. Kids 14 and younger can run the bases after the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Fans can take advantage of Friday Happy Hour drink special from 6-8 p.m., including $2 12-ounce domestic beers and $2 fountain sodas.

Saturday night's game will be followed by an In-Your-Face Fireworks show up close and inside the fences. As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels are giving away a lifesize Nutzy gnome, a nod to the team's eight-inch Nutzy gnome giveaway during the 2011 season. The winner of the lifesize Nutzy gnome will be announced following the game.

The final night game of the 2019 season will be on Sunday with a Dueling Fireworks show, one of the largest of the season, to follow the game. The first 1,000 fans 14 and younger will receive a pair of Kelby Tomlinson specs presented by Bolt, a tribute to the former Flying Squirrels infielder known for his black-rimmed glasses. Families are invited to play catch in the outfield before the game from 5:15-5:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik. Kids can run the bases after the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

The season wraps up on Monday afternoon with Fan Appreciation Day & Labor Day Celebration presented by Drive Shack, the last chance to catch the Flying Squirrels during their special 10th Season. It's a Bark in the Park game, and dogs are admitted free.

The Flying Squirrels host the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, during the four-game series.

The full promotional schedule is listed below:

Friday, August 30 vs. Bowie Baysox

7:05 p.m. | Gates open at 6 p.m. | TICKETS

Copa de la Diversión Postgame Mini Wrestling presented by GRTC: As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, mini wrestling returns to The Diamond. The mini wrestlers will be available for a meet & greet with fans on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage during the game before taking each other on in the ring after the game.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following the game. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Friday Happy Hour: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

Saturday, August 31 vs. Bowie Baysox

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m. | TICKETS

In-Your-Face Fireworks: Fans can enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game

Lifesize Nutzy Gnome Giveaway presented by Colonial Pipeline: As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels are giving away a lifesize version of the eight-inch Nutzy gnome giveaway from 2011. The winner of the gnome will be announced postgame.

Sunday, September 1 vs. Bowie Baysox

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 5 p.m. | TICKETS

Dueling Fireworks: The Flying Squirrels have one of their largest fireworks shows of the season following the special Sunday night home game

Kelby Tomlinson Specs Giveaway presented by Bolt: As part of the 10 memorable past players series, the first 1,000 fans 14 & younger receive a pair of black-rimmed glasses in honor of the specs major league infielder Kelby Tomlinson became known for during his time with the Flying Squirrels.

Wizarding Night featuring themed contests and other sorcery throughout the game

Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik: Families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following the game. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Monday, September 2 vs. Bowie Baysox

1:05 p.m. | Gates open at noon | TICKETS

Labor Day & Fan Appreciation Day presented by Drive Shack: Spend Labor Day with the Flying Squirrels and celebrate one last day of baseball in Funnville with prize giveaways throughout the game.

Bark in the Park: Dogs are admitted free in Funnville! Please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet. (Sections 101-103, 203-204 and General Admission first base side).

For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, call 804-359-FUNN (3866) or stop by the Flying Squirrels offices at The Diamond.

