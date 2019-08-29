Fightins Unveil End of Year Awards

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils presented their end of season awards on Thursday night, prior to the final regular-season home game at FirstEnergy Stadium. The R-Phils presented eight awards honoring statistical leaders and key contributors from the team during the 2019 season.

Darick Hall and Mickey Moniak shared FirstEnergy MVP honors. Both Hall and Moniak were mid-season and end-of-season All-Stars in the Eastern League.

Hall currently leads the Eastern League with 38 doubles, and with just one more double this season would tie the Reading franchise single-season doubles record of 39, currently held by David Doster and Greg Jacobs. The Fightins first baseman leads the league in total bases (205), is tied for second in homers (20), third in OPS (.818), third in slugging (.467), tied for third in RBI (67), fifth in walks (60), sixth in runs (67), and ninth in OBP (.351).

Hall was also honored with the R-Phils Big Stick Award, given to the Fightins player with the most home runs.

Moniak leads the Eastern League in triples with 13, is second in total bases (201), tied for third in RBI (67), tied for fourth in doubles (27), fifth in slugging (.448), seventh in hits (115), and seventh in runs (63). Moniak has slugged 11 home runs and stolen 15 bases, while batting .256 in 115 games.

The Fightins also named two FirstEnergy Pitchers of the Year - relievers Jakob Hernandez and Addison Russ.

Hernandez, who secured the final three outs in Reading's playoff-clinching victory over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night, has put up a sparkling 1.70 ERA along with a 1.00 WHIP. The left-hander is third in the league in appearances with 46, and has struck out 71 batters in 68.2 innings, walking only 26.

Russ, a midseason Eastern League All-Star, has locked down the third-most saves in the league this year with 20 in 25 chances. The right-hander leads the league in appearances with 53, and has struck out 79 batters compared to just 18 walks in 54.1 innings, posting a 2.65 ERA.

Josh Stephen took home the Broadway Charlie Wagner Unsung Hero Award. This award is given to the player who, like the late Broadway Charlie Wagner, did whatever it took to help the team in a completely unselfish manner. Stephen, who spent last season in Class-A Lakewood, ranks second in the Eastern League in slugging percentage (.475), fourth in OPS (.817), tied for seventh in doubles (26), and tied for fourth in triples (6). Stephen leads all Fightins qualifying hitters with a .268 average, and has collected 11 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Luke Williams was honored with the Fightins Clutch Player Award, and earned the Pepsi Stolen Base Leader Award. Williams leads the team and ranks third in the Eastern League with 74 runs scored, is third in the league with 29 doubles, and ranks fifth with 26 stolen bases.

Aaron Brown earned the Eugene L. Shirk Community Service Award, given to the Fightins player who spent the most time volunteering in the Berks community. This award is named in honor of Eugene L. Shirk, who served on the Reading Phillies Community Board, was mayor of Reading, a coach at Albright College, and a tireless community volunteer.

The R-Phils Strikeouts Leader Award was presented to David Parkinson. The 23-year-old left-hander currently ranks seventh in the Eastern League with 113 strikeouts across his 21 starts.

The Fightin Phils lead the Eastern League with a 78-56 overall record, and will meet the Trenton Thunder in the East Division Finals beginning on Wednesday, September 4 at 7 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. Tickets for all home playoff games are available now at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at fightins.com/playoffs, or by calling 610-370-BALL.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the Fightins on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins. Purchase playoff tickets TODAY - call or TEXT 610-370-BALL.

