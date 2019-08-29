Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes

August 29, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (43-24, 2nd WEST, 1.0 GB 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (26-39, 5TH WEST, 16.0 GB 2nd Half)

rhp anthony castro (5-2, 4.13 era) vs. rhp ryan halstead (2-6, 3.53 era)

thursDAY, AUGUST 29 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #134 * HOME GAME #69 * NIGHT GAME #96

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to avoid a five-game losing streak as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants) in the regular season home finale at UPMC Park. Last night, the SeaWolves swept a doubleheader from the SeaWolves by scores of 6-4 and 4-3. Erie has dropped seven of the past eight games and six of those losses have been by a run. Erie enters play tonight one game back of Bowie in the Western Division with five games to play. Erie must finish one game ahead of Bowie in the Western Division to win the second half...Righty Anthony Castro takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 28th appearance, 16th start and fourth appearance against the Flying Squirrels. Castro has not registered a decision in his first three starts against Richmond. Castro took a no-decision in his last start at Harrisburg on August 19 when he allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts in four innings...RHP Ryan Halstead takes the mound for Richmond making his 33rd appearance, sixth start and second start against Erie. Halstead took a no-decision against the SeaWolves on August 19 allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings. He took a loss in his last start against Akron allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

FRIDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - CANAL PARK - 7:05 P.M.

LHP Joey Wentz (2-0, 2.21 ERA) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (8-11, 4.56 ERA)

SATURDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - CANAL PARK - 7:05 P.M.

RHP Jake Thompson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (6-4, 3.94 ERA)

SUNDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - CANAL PARK - 6:05 P.M.

TBD vs. RHP Kyle Dowdy (0-1, 3.13 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect, Kody Clemens is No. 17 and OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 28-17 in its past 44 games and 31 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 34 of their 48 games since the All-Star break, SeaWolves starters have gone 5.0+ IP.

- Tonight is the final meeting of the season between Erie and Richmond. The Squirrels are 7-6 against Erie.

- The SeaWolves +88 run differential is first in the EL (+66 in second half). Richmond is last in the league at -146.

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 139 hits and is second in the league with a .286 batting average. Azocar leads the SeaWolves with 40 multi-hit games.

- Isaac Paredes is second in the league with 130 hits and fourth in the league with a .282 batting average.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .249 batting average. Richmond is last in the league with a .218 average.

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (115).

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in the league with a 3.29 team ERA while the Squirrelsare tied for 10th (3.66 ERA).

- Erie relievers have a 3.42 ERA (10th in the EL) while the Squirrels are ninth with a 3.38 ERA.

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .231 batting average which is second in the league.

- The SeaWolves are third in the league with a .981 fielding pct. Richmond is last with a .973 fielding pct.

- The SeaWolves are 9-4-1 in series following the All-Star break.

- The SeaWolves have struck over 1,200 hitters this season. They are only the fifth team since 1965 in the Eastern League to strike out 1,200 or more hitters in a single season.

