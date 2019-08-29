Fightins Pitchers Set Eastern League Strikeout Record

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils have broken the Eastern League's all-time single-season strikeout record of 1,239, previously set by the Trenton Thunder in 2016.

With 10 strikeouts on Thursday night, Reading pitchers have racked up 1,240 this season. The Fightin Phils set the record with four games remaining on the regular-season schedule.

David Parkinson, who recorded five on Thursday, leads the Fightin Phils and ranks fifth in the Eastern League with 118 strikeouts this season.

Relievers Garrett Cleavinger, Aaron Brown, and Addison Russ have each tallied 79 strikeouts this season, while Adonis Medina has contributed 78.

Reading pitchers recorded a season-high 16 strikeouts in just their third game of the year back on April 6, an 8-1 victory at Portland. Parkinson totaled 10 strikeouts in the start, while Jakob Hernandez added four and JD Hammer collected two in relief.

Damon Jones recorded this season's highest single-game strikeout total for a Fightins starting pitcher on June 16 at Harrisburg, when the left-hander cut down 12 batters in six innings of work.

Reading wraps up the regular-season with four games at Trenton, and will host the Thunder in games one and two of the East Division Finals on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5 at 7 p.m.

