Sea Dogs Drop Series Finale 7-5 to Flying Squirrels

Richmond, Virginia - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-11, 56-40) drop series finale 7-5 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (17-10, 50-46) on Sunday afternoon.

Nick Yorke and Phillip Sikes both homered while Sikes had a multi-hit day going two-for-four at the plate. Dylan Spacke, Jacob Webb, and Wyatt Olds combine for 3.1 scoreless innings in relief.

Richmond took the early lead in the bottom with five runs coming home to score. The inning was highlighted by an RBI single from Logan Wyatt along with an RBI single from Ismael Munguia. A three-run homer from Shane Matheny put Richmond on top, 5-0.

Nick Yorke launched his tenth homer of the season in the top of the third inning. The two-run blast to left field put Portland on the board and within three.

Philip Sikes hit a homer of his own in the top of the fourth inning. The leadoff solo shot to center field marked his sixth home run of the season.

Alex Binelas tied the game in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run double (15) to score Nathan Hickey and Sikes.

Richmond regained the 7-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth after a pair of RBI singles from Matheny and Brandon Martorano.

Richmond reliever RHP Clay Helvey (1-0, 2.70 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.1 scoreless innings allowing one hit while streaking out one. He did not issue a walk. The save was awarded to LHP Juan Sanchez (3). The loss was issued to Portland reliever LHP Brendan Cellucci (1-2, 6.31ERA) after pitching 2.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs continue on the road for a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox beginning on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:35pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

