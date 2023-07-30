July 30, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PORTLAND CAN'T HOLD ON Despite the Sea Dogs leading in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Richmond Flying Squirrels plated two runs and walked it off to beat Portland, 4-3. Richmond took the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double from Brady Whalen. Tyler McDonough put Portland on the board in the top of the fifth with a three-RBI single to right field and the Sea Dogs took the 3-1 lead. A solo home run from Andy Thomas in the bottom of the fifth put Richmond within one but Portland led 3-2. Richmond tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single from Ismael Munguia. A sacrifice fly to center field from Whalen scored Munguia and the Flying Squirrels walked it off 4-3.

MAYER CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Marcelo Mayer is currently riding a nine game on base streak, his longest streak at the Double-A level. During that time, he is batting .250 with two doubles a triple and two RBI. He has also drawn three walks and owns a .325 OBP.

CELLUCCI STAYS STRONG LHP Brendan Cellucci has not allwed a run in his last seven appearances out of the bullpen. He is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA during that time and has allowed 10 hits with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

ANOTHER STRONG ARM RHP Joe Jones has not allowed a hit since July 18th. He is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his last five appearances. Jones has tossed 3.1 innings while issuing one walk and three strikeouts in that time.

DEARDEN IS ON A ROLL Outfielder Tyler Dearden is batting .375 with two doubles and five RBI in his last 10 games. This week in Richmond, he is 5-for-15 with four runs, seven walks and three strikeouts.

HICKEY HITS Catcher Nathan Hickey has six extra base hits in his last 10 games for Portland. He has four doubles and two home runs for the Sea Dogs and has driven in eight runs. Hickey is batting .308 in his last 10 games.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the losses this week, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are 0.5 game ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 4.0 games behind Portland while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Reading Fightin Phils are both 4.5 games out of first place.

WHERE TO NEXT Following today's game, the Sea Dogs will travel to Maryland to face the Bowie Baysox. It is the first time since August 4, 2019 that Portland will visit Bowie. The Baysox are currently in fourth place of the Southwest Division, 3.0 games behind Richmond. The top prospect in baseball, Jackson Holliday, is currently with the Baysox.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 30, 2019 - Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-5, 4 RBI in Portland's 9-3 win at Richmond. Jarren Duran went 2-for-4, 3 RBI. Bryan Mata earned his second win of the season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Chih-Jung Liu will take the mound today for Portland. He faced Richmond on Tuesday. He tossed 4.1 innings on July 25th and allowed five runs on six hits while walking three and striking out seven. He was given the losing decision.

