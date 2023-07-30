Cam Cannon Homers Again as Fightins Drop Finale

(Reading, PA) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday evening, defeating the R-Phils 4-3 to conclude the six-game series. An early 3-0 lead helped propel Binghamton to their fourth-straight victory over Reading and the 5-1 win in this week's series.

11 hits for the Rumble Ponies was enough to edge the R-Phils for the 10th time this season. Binghamton now leads the season series 10-2.

Binghamton took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning off of R-Phils starter Zach Haake. Rowdy Jordan, the second batter of the game, hit a solo home run to right field. JT Schwartz followed with a double off the right-center field wall and exchanged places when Jose Peroza also doubled to score Schwartz. Brandon McIlwain later singled to score Peroza to extend the Rumble Ponies' early lead.

Reading scraped one run back in the bottom of the second inning when Jhailyn Ortiz blasted a home run over the left field fence. The home run was Ortiz's third homer in Reading this season.

Both teams were scoreless in the third and fourth inning, but Binghamton was able to facilitate an additional run in the top of the fifth inning. Jordan reached base on a one-out bunt single down the third baseline and Schwartz followed with a single to score Jordan.

Afterwards, Matt Seelinger replaced Haake on the mound. Seelinger threw one-and-a-third innings, striking out three batters without giving up a run.

Reading added two runs to cut its deficit with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cam Cannon slaughtered his fourth home run of the homestand. Ethan Wilson followed Cannon with a double and scored on a one-run single from Ortiz to bring the R-Phils within one run.

Andrew Baker came out of the bullpen in the seventh inning to take the ball from Seelinger, shoving for one inning. Baker retired three-straight Binghamton batters and struck out two.

The R-Phils had an opportunity to tie the game in the bottom frame, following a leadoff single from Max McDowell and a Pedro Martinez walk. Madison Stokes executed a beautiful sacrifice bunt to move over both runners to bring up Carlos De La Cruz. However, De La Cruz popped out and Oliver Dunn grounded out to leave two runners stranded in scoring position.

In the top of the eighth inning, Carlos Francisco took over for Baker. Francisco lasted one inning, striking out one batter and giving up one run.

After the R-Phils were retired in order, Keylan Killgore came out to pitch the top of the ninth inning. The southpaw gave up two hits and struck out three batters in a scoreless frame, keeping the R-Phils within a run heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Reading was unable to complete the comeback in the bottom of the ninth, falling 4-3 on Sunday evening.

Chacin earned the win for Binghamton to improve to 3-5 on the season and Haake suffered the loss for Reading to fall to 0-1. With the win, Binghamton improves to 12-14 in the second half and Reading falls to 11-15 in the second half with the loss.

Notes

Cam Cannon smashed his fourth home run of the season. Cannon now has five home runs this season

Jhailyn Ortiz had two hits for the fifth time this season.

Andrew Baker's two strikeouts in one inning was his most since June 21 against Portland

Zach Haake tied a season-high six strikeouts tonight. The last time Haake threw six strikeouts was on June 1 at Brooklyn, playing for Jersey Shore.

